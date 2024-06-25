Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 4 times Bollywood divas proved Chikankari is perfect bridalwear trend to invest in for low-key weddings

The great Indian weddings are known for their larger-than-life image, but today, there's a growing trend towards more intimate celebrations. This shift calls for elegant and understated fashion, and nothing captures the essence of low-key glam like Chikankari sarees. Their delicate embroidery, soothing hues, and flowy silhouettes perfectly embody the subtle sophistication desired for such special occasions.

Planning a private summer nuptial or a small yet picturesque destination wedding, these four spellbinding ethnic looks of Bollywood’s leading ladies will inspire you to include the iconic Chikankari saree in your bridal trousseau.

Alia Bhatt’s ivory Chikankari sarees are made for Indian white weddings

Trust Alia to understand how to pull off a bridal look for a low-key wedding. The Bhramastra actress had rocked an ivory saree for her simple ceremony. If you’re seeking something with the same vibe, her white jamdani woven saree worn during Gangubhai Kathiawadi promotions should be on your shopping list.

The delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery of her saree is stunning to behold. Alia paired it with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. White roses peek out from a neatly made bun, and a pair of oversized earrings finish her ethnic glam.

Alia’s shimmering white saree worn for the red carpet of the Berlin Film Festival is also perfect for a desi white-themed wedding. The handcrafted saree has a stunning macramé fringe pallu paired with a sequined sleeveless blouse. Alia completed the look with emerald earrings, once more opting for a white rose-embedded bun for her hairstyle, finishing her beauty with a striking red pout.

Kiara Advani dons a nine-yard white Chikankari saree with pearl detail

The Game Changer actress looked like a picture of ethnic grace in Manish Malhotra’s nine yards of drape. Her Chikankari saree is worn with a nude-toned underskirt featuring luminous pearls in Kashmiri embroidery. Kiara’s sparkling white saree is paired with a statement-making embroidered sleeveless scallop-shaped blouse.

For her glam, she went with the glossy center-parted liquid hair look, along with smudged kohl-lined eyes and a glazed peachy-nude pout. Geometric emerald earrings and rings complete her look. Kiara’s saree will be the perfect fit for you if you want a modern ethnic look with a glamorous silhouette infused with the elegance of Chikankari.

Sonakshi Sinha’s bridal saree proves that the charm of Chikankari is timeless

For her quaint ceremony, the recently wed Dabangg actress chose an ivory Chikankari saree worn by her mother 44 years ago during her wedding festivities. The ivory and beige saree was intricately embroidered and paired with a matching round-neck blouse with elbow-length sleeves. Sonakshi complemented her saree with vintage jewelry from her mother's collection.

Embracing natural beauty for her special day, the Kalank starlet sported a slick bun adorned with white flowers, looking radiant with a soft pink pout and defined eyes. Ditching designer fashion for her big day, Sonakshi’s sentimental and sustainable bridal look not only celebrated her family bonds but also proved the timelessness of Chikankari.

Take inspiration from her to revive the grandeur of heirlooms for your wedding day, or add personal touches to your attire that you will truly cherish forever.

Ananya Panday’s ice-blue saree with Chikankari border is a refreshing take on tradition

Worn for her cousin’s wedding ceremony, Ananya’s ice-blue Manish Malhotra Chikankari saree brings the best of both worlds – the craft of Chikankari and the freshness of pastel hues. If you’re attending a summer wedding, the Dream Girl 2 actress’s look is a must-have in your wardrobe. Enhanced with delicate embroidery on its border, Ananya’s ethereal saree is classic and modern at the same time.

The Gehraiyaan actress paired her saree with an itty-bitty silver bralette and accessorized her attire with a sparkling diamond necklace and bracelets. Letting her hair loose for the occasion, Ananya sported nude lips and a blingy micro bindi.

These celeb-approved looks show that every low-key desi wedding needs Chikankari sarees. Whether you are the bride, a bridesmaid, or a guest, this ever-elegant saree stands the test of time and will always be on the right side of fashion.

Which star’s Chikankari saree do you love most? Share your favorite in the comments.

