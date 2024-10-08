Alia Bhatt wears wide-leg cargo pants with a spine blazer and grain play corset, and is an experimental fashion done right

Alia Bhatt was spotted in Delhi, serving a look that screamed "Boss Lady" but with a twist. And when we say twist, we mean the perfect mix of corporate chic, street style, and casual vibes. Alia, who is always ahead in her fashion game, wore a sleek black corset, cargo pants, and a blazer. With her outfit, she took the fashion thermometer and cranked it up several notches at her recent promotional event. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Let’s start with the showstopper: the corset. Alia chose a stunning white pinstripe corset from That Antique piece, but of course, in true Alia style, it wasn’t just any ordinary corset. This one featured a bright yellow tie-up detail down the front, adding an unexpected pop of color and edge.

Over the corset, Alia layered a structured blazer that oozed boss-lady energy. With its rigid shoulders, sharp notch lapels, and rolled-up cuffs, the blazer brought an air of authority to her outfit. The contrast between the corset and the strong lines of the blazer was a perfect blend of femininity and power.

In a smart move, Alia traded in the usual tailored trousers for a pair of wide-leg cargo pants from Parmo Dharma which came with wrap details on front. The pants had everything: four flap pockets and buttons on the front, adding a utilitarian, streetwear element that balanced the polished look of her upper half. The cargo pants injected a cool, street-style vibe into the look, giving her a relaxed yet fashionable finish.

Alia was rather low-key with her accessories but definitely maintained a certain level of chic, so as not to overshadow the outfit. She wore a simple yet classic pair of black heels, which beautifully merged the grace and edginess of the cargo pants. To finish off the look, she added gold rings and earrings, which provided a touch of glitz but didn’t overdo the outfit.

In contrast to her bold outfit, Alia Bhatt decided to keep her makeup understated and soft. She chose a soft pink lip shade. A light sweep of tint on her cheeks accentuated her young and fresh look, enhancing the softness of her overall appearance.

She finished off with a sleek coat of eyeliner, and her lashes were coated with mascara that added just the right amount of drama, though not over the top. To ensure that her makeup look remained minimal, she wore only lightly feathered brows, which beautifully defined her face. Her balanced makeup and bold outfit created a harmonious look. Alia’s short hair was kept open, which complemented her outfit perfectly.

With her outfit, Alia Bhatt blended boss vibes, street style, and casual elements. Her look is proof that when it comes to fashion, the only rule is that there are no rules.

