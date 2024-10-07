Alia Bhatt was papped at the Mumbai airport, earlier this morning, in a simply stylish semi-formal airport look that left onlookers gushing and gasping. Her OOTD in an oversized tan blazer with light blue denim jeans that looked all things amazing and alluring. We are feeling super inspired by her incomparable airport look.

So, why don’t we just have a detailed glance at Alia Bhatt’s recent ensemble to better comprehend and get inspired by the Darlings actress’ effortlessly elegant airport allure?

Alia Bhatt’s airport look featured a pristine white-hued sleeveless camisole top with broad straps and a deep as well as an alluring circular-shaped neckline that looked all things fierce and fabulous. The fitted top also helped the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress flaunt her curves while accentuating her well-toned frame. This gave a rather casual touch to her modern ensemble. She merged it with a formal touch by layering it with a full-sleeved tan blazer that had an oversized silhouette. We loved its overall vibe.

The RRR actress paired her exquisite top and blazer with light blue-hued denim jeans. These high-waisted jeans featured convenient pockets on both sides and a straight-legged silhouette, offering both style and genuine comfort. The ankle-length style of the denim pants added a travel-friendly twist to her outfit. Even the shaded light blue look of the jeans was great. Additionally, Bhatt's choice of white sneakers enhanced the outfit's sporty and relaxed appeal.

Meanwhile, Bhatt kept her accessories minimalistic, choosing sleek sunglasses that brought a modern edge to her classic look. Complementing these were small Gen-Z-approved gold hoops with a matching gold ring, subtly enhancing the outfit’s overall vibe while keeping the focus on her stylish ensemble. Moreover, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star’s smile legit won us over.

But that’s not all, she also added a rather fierce twist to her look in a Gucci Blondie bag with a small top handle. This classy pick, made with Rosso Ancora red leather, also comes with a distinctive logo and an unexpected price tag of approximately Rs. 3,27,439–A very wise choice indeed.

Further, Alia styled her dark hair into a high bun with a sleek back-combed base and middle parting, a choice that not only showcased her pretty face clearly but also added a touch of elegance to her look. Opting for a no-makeup appearance with a touch of blush and nourishing pink gloss for the lips, allowed her natural beauty to take center stage. With this one, she showed us how simplicity always hits just the right mark.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's airport look? Are you feeling inspired to slay in a similar fit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

