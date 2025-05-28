When Alia Bhatt was asked about her 'dark side' and her innocent reply still lives rent-free in our heads

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and vivacious actresses in Bollywood. While it's always a treat to watch her in the films, she effortlessly holds your attention even with her interviews. This reminds us of Alia's old interview where she was asked about her "dark side" and her innocent reply still lives rent-free in our heads.

During an interview with Filmfare, the actress opened up about her family WhatsApp group named The Bhatt Camp and how everybody shares quotes in it regularly. When asked about her dark side, she said everybody has it. But it was the quote that followed that made us her fan all over again. "If there's no darkness, how you gonna appreciate the light," she said.

The host was stunned by her reply and said that it was a quote by Mahesh Bhatt. However, Alia Bhatt denied that and shared in her usual innocent and endearing style that it was her only contribution to the "Bhatt Camp" WhatsApp group. She also went on to share how she searched for the quote on Google to later share it with her family.

Meanwhile, Alia created global buzz recently with her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival. From fans to fashion critics, everybody admired her looks. Earlier today i.e. May 28, the actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her Cannes visit. In the caption, she also hinted that she will be continuing to attend the prestigious film festival next year. "cannes-dids okay bye, see you next year," wrote the actress.

On the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming action film Alpha. Also starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol, it's the 7th YRF Spy Universe movie after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Love & War which will feature her in the lead alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The upcoming romantic drama is being made on a big budget and is slated to hit cinemas in March 2026. Reportedly, Alia is also set to enter Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with the upcoming film Chamunda which is expected to release on Dec 4, 2026.

