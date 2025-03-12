Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant makes even basic striped top and denim jeans look glamorous without going OTT

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family fashion, always sends out a message to choose minimalism over anything. Among all the other things she mastered, one is making a style statement with her simplicity. Last night (11th March), she was snapped stepping into her car, looking stylish with her basic outfit featuring a striped top and dual-toned jeans. Let’s go through the detailed breakdown of her night-out look.

While serving the simple night outing look, Radhika Merchant once again proved that her preference for minimalism is making a great impact. For the night, she was wearing a black and white striped top with a round neckline and short sleeves. The fitted bodice elevated her well-toned physique, whereas the lightweight fabric made it breathable.

Her choice of bottom was effortlessly chic and understatement. She was wearing dual-toned jeans in black and blue. The side of her pick was black with a loose silhouette that equally screamed glamor and comfort.

The fashion sense of the Choti bahu of the Ambani family has always been a mix of glamor and simplicity, emphasizing “dress as per occasion.”

Young girls can easily take inspiration from Radhika’s casual attire and recreate it with their own twists. One can turn it into a perfect dinner-night look with a hint of accessories and makeup.

Radhika enhanced her appearance by adding perfect accessories to her basic outfit. Her ears shined with the hoop earrings featuring tiny star embellishments and a delicate neckpiece adorning her neck turned heads. Giving the chic and luxe finish, she carried a white bag with a long shoulder strap.

In all the lights and flashes, her skin was glowing, with just a blush on her cheekbones and a glossy finish on her lips, showcasing her natural beauty. She kept her long tresses open, parted in the middle, and was all set to seize the night in black flat footwear.

Radhika Merchant’s take on effortless fashion showcased how to enhance everyday style without appearing TOO MUCH. Also, for special occasions, just like Anant Ambani’s wife, you can add some accessories and a makeup finish as well!