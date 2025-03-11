Shah Rukh Khan channels ‘Main Hoon Don’ vibe at Mumbai airport, styles teddy-bear jeans with over Rs 11 lakh Hermès bag

With a decades-spanning acting legacy and undeniable charm, Shah Rukh Khan remains the heartbeat of Bollywood. His powerful presence in cinema has influenced generations in more ways than one, including fashion. Whether it’s his tuxedo suave or his street-style looks, the Baadshah of Bollywood is known for making jaw-dropping fashion statements—and his recent airport look was no exception.

SRK was papped at Jaipur station, where he was greeted by an exuberant crowd of cheering fans. The Pathaan star rocked a groovy hip-hop ensemble, a style he often embraces off-camera. He kept it effortlessly cool in a plain white relaxed-fit T-shirt paired with light-washed blue denim jeans.

For his airport look, King Khan elevated his plain white tee with artistic baggy jeans worth Rs 35K from the brand Dom Rebel. The vintage-style denim featured streetwear-inspired graphic art, including playful hand-drawn sketches. The bootcut jeans were adorned with teddy bear prints, handwritten notes, pen scribbles, and the Dom Rebel logo in newspaper-cutout letters, making them a true streetwear masterpiece.

The Dunki actor accessorized his look with black and silver wristbands and a metallic square-dial watch with black leather straps. He also wore a silver pendant chain, subtly enhancing his street-style aesthetic. To complete the look, Khan opted for lightweight oval sunglasses set in a fine gold-finished metal frame.

The standout piece from Shah Rukh Khan’s urban dapper ensemble was his Hermès backpack in a striking blue aqua shade, adding a lively touch to his otherwise laid-back outfit. To complete the effortless airport look, SRK opted for grey sports shoes.

The 59-year-old actor’s charisma and Gen Z-inspired fashion sense prove that the legend still has it. His relaxed airport look—featuring playful scribble jeans and a vibrant backpack, which was cutely adorned with a bright yellow figure keychain—is a testament to his youthful spirit and evergreen style.