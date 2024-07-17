Anant-Radhika Wedding: Namrata Shirodkar, Nayanthara, Jyotika and Upasana Konidela serve elegant looks in dreamy attire

While the B-town divas brought glitz and glamor to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding gala, the South Indian beauties exuded elegance. Among many celebs, including Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, and others, Namrata Shirodkar, Nayanthara, Jyotika, and Upasana Konidela showed how simple looks can make a significant impact.

Namrata chose to wear a salwar suit, while Nayanthara, Jyotika, and Upasana opted for six yards of elegance. Upasana was also spotted at the reception party wearing a beautiful Anarkali, posing alongside her hubby Ram Charan, who looked exquisite in a blazer-like sherwani. So, without any further delay, here’s what the South Indian ladies wore at the wedding gala.

Namrata Shirodkar in Manish Malhotra

Namrata Shirodkar, former actress and wife of Mahesh Babu, attended the wedding night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, looking like a sparkling star. She wore a Manish Malhotra custom-made outfit featuring an ivory-hued A-line kurta, a pair of palazzos, and a dupatta intricately embroidered with chikankari threadwork and golden embellishments.

Namrata accessorized the outfit with a broad Kundan choker piece adorned with stones and pearls, along with a pair of matching earrings.

Makeup artist Tamanna gave her a glam look. Her makeover was completed with a matte-finish foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, pointed winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude brown lip shade. Her hair was left open in soft curls.

Upasana Konidela in saree for wedding and anarkali for reception

Upasana Konidela, wife of Ram Charan, likes to keep her looks minimalistic and chic. At the wedding ceremony, she wore a powder-blue sheer saree beautifully designed with small pink floral detailing all over it.

Upasana paired it with a matching blouse and completed her look with a diamond and emerald-stone-studded neckpiece and ear studs. She also wore soft, dewy makeup, lots of blush, kohled eyes, and a stone bindi. Upasana carried a golden potli bag.

At the reception party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Konidela wore a greyish-toned anarkali suit, which she completed with a dual dupatta draped beautifully. The broad golden detailing on the dupatta added an edge to the look. She accentuated the look with a pair of chandbaali jhumkas and a soft, dewy look.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara served her sophisticated, elegant look as she draped a beautiful saree rich with silver and zari intricately woven into the Kota fabric from Neela by Anuvardhan.

Further, styled by Anuvardhan, the Jawan actress’s look was completed with a layered Kundan neckpiece adorned with gold, moti, and other stones detailing from Prince Jewellery. She also added a pair of matching ear studs and a bracelet.

She completed the look with a minimalistic look, defined brows, a dark-kohled waterline, soft brownish eyeshadow, lots of mascara and blush, and pink nude lipstick. Her hair was tied in a twisted bun.

Jyotika

Jyotika attended the wedding event with her husband, who looked as gorgeous as ever. She wore a stunning pinkish dual-tone Kanjeevaram saree with a broad golden border. The actress paired it with a golden blouse, an emerald-studded neckpiece, matching earrings, bracelets, and a few rings to complete her look.

Her makeup artist, Shipra Singh Acharya, gave Jyotika a sheen look that included a dewy-finish foundation, blush and highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, winged liner, and a glossy pink lip shade. Jyotika’s hairstylist put her hair in a bun, adorning it with mogra and leaving a few strands behind to add more depth to her face.

Well, which South Indian beauty attire did you like the most from Anant and Radhika’s wedding gala—Namrata Shirodkar, Upasana Konidela, Nayanthara, or Jyotika?

