Disha Patani shows casual is the new chic as she walks in a simple black T-shirt and jeans

For celebs, something is happening every day. Either a brunch, an event or a party, a premiere show, the list goes on. And every time they show up, it means glitz and glamor. There are times when the B-town actors and actresses choose to be as casual as they can.

Recently, Disha Patani has been spotted in the city proving how ‘casual is the new chic’ as she wore a simple outfit for her outing. No heavy makeup, no extravagant jewelry just a simple look!

Over the years, the MS Dhoni actress has proved her worth as a fashionista and now, there’s a style trend of hers which includes sassy sarees and lehengas worn in a particular way. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at her outfit.

Disha Patani in a simple T-shirt and jeans

Disha was papped getting out of her car wearing the simplest of outfits. A casual round-neck black fitted crop top was paired with a loose-fitted pair of blue jeans. This black and blue combination can never go wrong. This is one of the staple clothes that you can even find in your wardrobe as well. This can be a perfect fit for a day and night outfit with some shift of accessories.

However, the actress went with a casual fit which is why she didn’t want to crowd her look with any accessories. Disha Patani complemented her look with just white sneakers and a bracelet. She accentuated the look by keeping her voluptuous hair open and completed her look with some sunscreen, skin tint, a little bit of blush, a soft tinted lip gloss, and voila! It’s done.

This is to achieve the no-makeup look and probably because Disha wanted her skin to breathe after serving back-to-back lewks at Ambani's wedding.

Disha Patani dazzled at Ambani and Merchant’s wedding

Disha Patani dazzled in glam looks at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities. For the sangeet, she wore a champagne and gold detailing sequinned saree from Monisha Jaising’s collection.

For the wedding ceremony, she opted for a lime yellow-hued saree with silver embellishments on it from Monisha’s collection. And, for the reception night, she donned a pretty powder-blue colored lehenga choli that gave a butterfly effect to her whole look.

While Disha Patani knows how to glam up for an event, she surely can turn a casual fit into something stylish, what say? Let us know your thoughts about her black tee and jeans combo. Would you also like to try it for your next outing with friends?

