Upasana Konidela expresses gratitude to Manish Malhotra for her and Ram Charan’s look at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela made heads turn when they arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in their simple yet charming looks. Upasana expressed her gratitude towards Manish Malhotra for styling them both with such precision, tailoring the looks to fit their personalities perfectly.

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a story featuring herself with her husband. In the story, Upasana donned a stunning green-colored saree, while Ram Charan looked dashing in an all-white ensemble.

Check out Upasana Konidela’s gratitude note for Manish Malhotra

Talking more about her outfit, Upasana Konidela expressed how she wore her Amma’s saree with a new twist, crafted by Manish Malhotra. The extravagant and vibrant wedding was surely enhanced with both Ram Charan and his wife making their presence felt.

Besides the RRR actor, many top celebrities were also part of the wedding event, including South superstars like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, Suriya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and many more.

As the star-studded wedding was filled with numerous Bollywood actors and celebrities, we also saw Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor having a quick chat with each other, catching our eyes.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan is all geared up to appear in his much-awaited political thriller, Game Changer. The film, directed by Shankar, is adapted from a story written by Jigarthanda’s Karthik Subbaraj and is expected to feature the actor as an IAS officer going against wrongdoings in the political system.

Advertisement

The film also features actors Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, and many more in key roles with an official release date yet to be announced. Moreover, the film also has S Thaman crafting the musical tracks and scores with the first single Jaragandi already on streaming platforms.

Besides Game Changer, Ram Charan is also teaming up with director Buchi Babu Sana for his tentatively titled RC16. The movie is said to be a sports drama based in a rural area with Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing the lead roles.

Furthermore, the actor will also be seen in a key role in the film RC17, which marks his reunion with director Sukumar after Rangasthalam.

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Wedding: Venkatesh Daggubati and Suriya-Jyotika arrive in style, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone meets Rajinikanth; WATCH