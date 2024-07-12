WATCH: Nayanthara looks exquisite as she attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Lady Superstar Nayanthara graced the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant this evening in Mumbai, accompanied by her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan. The duo looked absolutely wonderful in their matching attires. While Nayanthara wore a beautiful silk saree, Vignesh Shivan wore a smart-looking silk dhoti and shirt.

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding is one of the grandest wedding events to ever happen in the world. In attendance from the southern industry, apart from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are superstars like Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu. From Bollywood, everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra are present at the marriage ceremony. Renowned individuals from across the globe like Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and John Cena have also graced the big fat wedding.

About Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities

The wedding festivities commenced with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambani family's iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on June 29.

Following the wedding ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is scheduled for July 13, symbolizing blessings and well-wishes for the newlyweds. The pinnacle of the celebrations will be the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14. Additionally, a second reception party is planned for July 15, ensuring that the revelry continues in full swing.

About Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gatherings

There have been multiple functions for Anant and Radhika prior to their marriage. The first pre-wedding event happened in Jamnagar and pop icon Rihanna was the prime attraction. There was a pre-weddiing gathering on a private cruise from Italy and singer Katy Perry was the showstopper. Then there was another event in Mumbai which was graced by pop singer Justin Bieber. Anant and Radhika have become the talking point of not just the nation but the entire world.

We wish Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant the best in life.

