Ananya Panday's black halter-neck mini dress at the NMACC event is pure party perfection

It was glamour galore on Saturday night in Mumbai as the NMACC Arts Café event and it managed to bring together Bollywood brightest stars and the Ambani family. Fashion, art, and entertainment were perfectly blended for this evening, everybody dressed to kill. While many were styled impressively, Ananya Panday stood out in her black mini-dress that just brilliantly flaunted the actor's sense of fashion. Let's have a closer look at that fabulous outfit.

Ananya Panday made a jaw-dropping statement at the NMACC Arts Café event where she walked in a statement black number by Gaurav Gupta showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

The Call Me Bae actress' outfit featured stunning halter neck sleeves with a plunging V neckline, adding both boldness and sophistication to the look. The halter-neck sleeves had been daintily embellished in black sequins, giving it a lively burst of sparkle that raised the whole appearance of the dress.

Adding to the drama was the silhouette which was phenomenal as it had a wrap-over bodice and a dramatic exaggerated waist that highlighted Ananya’s form. The design and the modern aesthetics made the selection ideal for the night.

Ananya matched this exquisite dress with black pointed-toe heels from the Aquazzura collection, which added to her chic vibe. For jewelry, she preferred silver jewelry in the form of ear tops and finger rings, perfecting that simplicity with elegance.

Advertisement

Ananya's makeup was truly killer. The kohl-lined eyes with winged eyeliner added depth to her lovely gaze, as did her glossy lips and blushed cheeks with a hint of highlighter. Everything looked well put together with perfectly drawn eyebrows. To finish her glamour game, she styled her hair into a slick side-parted bun, giving her overall look an elegant and stylish edge.

Ananya Panday's black mini dress is a good example of evening glamour for events like cocktail parties, high-end dinners and fashionista gatherings. Ideal for award nights or expensive trips to clubs, the detail of sequins and low neckline make it perfect for occasions where you want to look your best. Pair it with sleek accessories for that top-to-bottom polished look or bold makeup for a little more drama.

Are you taking notes, fashion lovers? This is how black is anything but basic. Trust Ananya to bring out the drama in the most feminine way possible. Here's to more iconic moments from Bollywood's Gen-Z queen!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday brings sassy back in embellished strapless pink bodycon dress worth Rs 50K and that’s the babelicious energy we like to see