Ananya Panday has always managed to make her mark in basically anything and everything that she chooses to wear, and all of her trendy looks from her latest series, Call Me Bae, were proof of the same. But if there was one look that literally took our breath away, it was the incredibly gorgeous blush pink lehenga that her character wore for her wedding scene. We just can’t get over her display of fashion finesse and the adorable spoof of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s iconic wedding.

Styled to perfection by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania, her modernized wedding-ready look was a total masterpiece. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at her steal-worthy and simply elegant Ananya Panday lehenga look?

Have you ever wished that you could look like the modern bride of your dreams on your big day with a lehenga that literally leaves everybody picking their jaws up off the floor? Well, now you have the inspiration to make that happen. Ananya Panday recently served us the sassiest and most incomparable bridal look in Call Me Bae, and we aren’t sure we will ever get over this Ananya Panday outfit.

Wondering what makes this look so special? Well, for starters, Bella’s statement bridal lehenga was handcrafted to perfection by none other than one of India’s premier fashion designers, Gaurav Gupta. Her pink-hued ensemble isn’t like that donned by just any pastel bride; it was delicately made with the most luxurious and soft fabric, making it a very comfortable piece.

The fabulous lehenga set was major bridal fashion goals, featuring a cropped bralette-like blouse with an alluring off-shoulder and deep sweetheart neckline. This was further paired with a floor-length voluminous skirt with a free-flowing silhouette and a draped as well as ruched design. This classy lehenga skirt ended up adding to its texture and elevating the look. This is Ananya Panday fashion inspiration at its very best.

Further, Ananya’s regal bridal look was completed with a matching sheer net dupatta, which was beautifully draped over her head from the back. The long and layered dupatta acted like a veil that trailed behind the actress’ back while giving us a glimpse of her floral-adorned hairstyle. This added a sense of drama to the whole look, and we loved that. This look helped her flaunt her curves with accentuating her figure. We always love such an Ananya Panday new dress.

Talking about her accessories, the styling was just pure perfection. She wore layered elegant Kundan necklaces with matching shimmery earrings and rings to create a very regal look. She also added pink and gold bangles on both wrists with the prettiest kaleera to elevate her look. Her gold crown-like headpiece adorned with an attached maang tikka was like a cherry on top!

Moreover, Panday completed her bridal-ready look with a middle-parted wavy hairstyle that pinned her hair back from both sides. This effortlessly elegant hairstyle added some charm to the bridal look while allowing her dark tresses to flow freely at the back. Her stylist also added pretty pink and white flowers to her hairstyle to give it that princess-like touch.

Even her femme and fierce makeup look with a glowing base added some gorgeousness to her bridal look. She defined her eyes with some brown eyeshadow, perfectly shaped and filled eyebrows, and some volumizing mascara with black eyeliner. She also added a pop of color with pink blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. This look helped Ananya flaunt her natural beauty, and we are definitely taking notes here.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s pink lehenga look? Are you ready to recreate her look just like we are? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

