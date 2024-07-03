Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone rocks formal look in blazer and jeans proving anything can be maternity wear if styled right

Deepika Padukone, the personification of beauty and grace is beaming with joy as she gets ready to welcome her first child. Adding to her happiness is the massive success of her latest film Kalki 2898 AD, which is currently making waves at the box office.

Last night, July 2, the actress, accompanied by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, arrived at the cinema hall to watch her film, and all we could notice was the actress' outfit which was a perfect blend of comfort and style - ideal for every mother-to-be.

Deepika Padukone has been enjoying her pregnancy journey in an incredibly fashionable manner. The actress’ maternity fashion has been focused on breezy tops and bodycon dresses but now we think Deepika has plans to give it a whole new meaning. With her recent formal look, the actress raised the maternity fashion ante and we love every aspect of it!

Deepika Padukone’s latest look

The Padmaavat actress’ ensemble was a masterclass in effortless style. She chose a loose white T-shirt as the base of her outfit, ensuring maximum comfort while still looking stylish. The loose fit allowed comfortable movement and exuded a relaxed vibe.

Layering is the key to elevating any outfit, and Deepika did just that by wearing a black pinstripe oversized blazer over her t-shirt. The blazer featured rolled sleeves adding a touch of laid-back vibe, while the buttons, lapel collars, and pockets provided structured contrast to her casual t-shirt.

To complete the outfit, the actress opted for a pair of denim jeans that finished right above her ankles. Denim jeans are most versatile as they can be dressed for casual outings to more formal settings when paired with the right top and accessories.

Deepika’s outfit is ideal for a casual brunch or coffee date with friends. If your workplace has a smart-casual dress code, Deepika’s outfit fits the bill perfectly. Even for expectant mothers, this outfit strikes the right balance between comfort and presentability.

Deepika Padukone’s accessories and glam

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress opted for white sneakers for a comfortable vibe and Louis Vuitton bag which added a hint of luxury to her outfit. The actress with her outfit opted for a pair of spectacles which in a puzzled way, completed her look. Also, her specs made her look like Naina from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

For make-up, the 38-year-old actress opted for a natural glow with blushed cheeks and nude lips to complement the laid-back vibe of the ensemble. To enhance her eyes subtly she opted for nude brown eyeshadow and emphasized her lashes with mascara. She left her hair open with the middle part which completed her look.

Deepika Padukone’s maternity outfit is not only trendy but versatile as well. From bodycon dresses to gowns, the actress has proven that the sky's the limit when it comes to maternity fashion if the outfits are styled right!

