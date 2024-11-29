Citadel Success Party: Samantha slays in luxe beige and black, while Mrunal keeps it simple; but their bags steal the show

Last night (28 November 2024) at the Citadel: Honey Bunny success party, Samantha and Mrunal showed up all decked out in gorgeous outfits. On one side, Samantha was all glammed up in a heavily embellished top and formal wide pants, while Mrunal slayed her casual look in basic jeans and a top. Though both actresses served different vibes, their outfits are definitely worth a look. Let’s check them out!

First, let’s talk about Samantha. It seems like Kresha Bajaj is Samantha’s favorite designer because, as with many previous appearances, she was again spotted in an outfit designed by her. Samantha attended the success party wearing a Kresha Bajaj-designed top, featuring intricate golden beadwork. Her top stood out with golden bead straps and multi-layered detailing, making it a truly extraordinary choice.

For the bottoms, the actress chose to pair her heavily designed top with simple pants. She styled her top with plain black wide-leg pants that reached right at her ankle, creating an elegant appearance. This beige and black combination is definitely a hit, and when it comes to Samantha, she nailed it to perfection.

The Citadel actress accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a layered-accented bracelet—perfect statement pieces to complete the party look. And of course, we can’t miss that bag in her hand. She added a glamorous touch to her look with a Saint Laurent YSL mini bag. Featuring a golden base, YSL logo, and thin straps, this bag is the perfect add-on to her iconic style.

Her look has a lot more to explore. Samantha enhanced her beauty game with minimal yet absolutely perfect makeup. All set to party hard, she opted for kajal, rosy cheeks, and nude lipstick, giving a flawless finish. Her hair, styled in a side partition with loose waves, completed the look—Samantha definitely nailed it.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur proved that even the basics can set the party mood high. For the Citadel success party, she rocked her style in a black top. Featuring deep neck detailing and full sleeves, her black top is the perfect wardrobe staple. Tucked in the bottom, she gave a polished touch to her look.

Now, let’s focus on her bottoms. Instead of opting for the usual black, blue, or white, Mrunal decided to pair her top with brown jeans. High-waisted and with a flowy flare at the bottoms, her jeans added a glamorous edge to her ensemble. For an elegant touch, she cinched both her top and bottom with a black belt.

Her accessories were perfectly on point. She chose round stud earrings and a statement neckpiece, adding extra oomph to her appearance. And that bag in her hand? Just WOW. Complementing her look, the actress carried a brown mini bag from Miu Miu, completing her chic style.

For makeup, Mrunal kept it minimal. She opted for black eyeliner, kajal, blushed cheeks, and a light-shade lipstick, letting the focus remain on her bag and outfit. Her hairstyle, with a side partition, exuded relaxed yet bold vibes. She completed her look with pointed heels, giving the perfect lift to her ensemble.

Samantha and Mrunal definitely rocked their party looks, but the one thing that remained the same was their classic handbags, which added that extra edge to their outfits. If you ask us, both actresses' looks were 10/10. But what about you?

What do you think of their looks? Let us know in the comments below!

