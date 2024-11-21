Mrunal Thakur proves that green shirts and bootcut jeans are the perfect combo when you want to look cool and casual

Mrunal Thakur was seen around town in a stylish yet laid-back outfit, proving that you can be fashionable without going all out. Her green shirt paired with denim jeans is a great example of getting it right with comfortable yet stylish clothing. This outfit is perfect for those last-minute informal meetings when you want to look pulled together without overdoing it. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

She donned a green button-down shirt with a collar and full sleeves, which she playfully rolled up. What caught the eye, however, was how she tucked the front of the shirt into her denim jeans, leaving the back untucked. This asymmetrical approach added a cool touch, making the look feel fresh and modern without losing its laid-back charm.

Mrunal paired her shirt with bootcut denim jeans that added an extra flair to her look. The straight-leg jeans featured unique designs on the knees, which stood out with their subtle details. The bootcut style added a touch of cool elegance and balanced the crispness of the shirt with a relaxed vibe.

the Hi Nanna actress completed her look with flat yet chic accessories. The oversized black shades were glamorous yet cool. A sleek wristwatch added a smart touch to her outfit, while small earrings kept things low-key. Her choice of white heels was the cherry on top, making this outfit stylish for running errands or hopping between meetings.

When it came to makeup, Mrunal Thakur kept it refreshingly minimal. She opted for nude lips while keeping the rest of her makeup fresh and natural. Her hair? Left open in soft waves, which added a touch of cool and casual elegance.

Mrunal’s approach to makeup was simple yet refreshing. The nude tint on her lips added poise without disrupting the balance of her clean and subtle makeup. Her hair, styled in soft curls that loosely cascaded down her shoulders, perfectly complemented the overall look.

Mrunal’s dressing style is a cool and casual approach where classic elements are infused with stylish details. It is a look that can be easily recreated without much effort. This outfit is all about comfort, allowing one to stay neat and stylish whether attending an impromptu meeting or having lunch with friends. Copy Mrunal’s outfit and make your quick getaways look effortlessly chic!

