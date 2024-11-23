Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us cues on how to layer up in style this winter with her Rs 20,500 multicolored jacket

The ever-glamorous Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen at a movie screening yesterday, November 22, and yet again she reminded everyone why she is one of the hottest fashionistas of the year. Dressed in a chic coordinated set with a jacket, the actress made sure that all eyes were on her. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Samantha nailed the relaxed chic in the blue co-ord set. The short top, with its easy-breezy silhouette, was perfect for days when you wanted to look effortlessly put together without compromising on style. The blue shade of the outfit looked quite calm and composed. Along with the matching blue crushed pants, the look gave off a subtle impression that still managed to hit hard. The crushed texture made the look intriguing, adding an element of casual sophistication to the overall aesthetic.

But wait; the highlight of the outfit is the jacket. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress threw over the striking short jacket from Ekaco, which immediately enthralled attention. The checkered wool jacket is constructed with a center-back pleat detail that adds a pinch of structure and a touch of character.

The jacket was lined with a brightly colored textured fabric, hand-block-printed silk, which was also attached to the jacket. The striking checks surprisingly fit in well with the blue color, an unexpected delight that brought the entire outfit to life. The cost of the jacket is Rs 25,500.

Advertisement

Samantha's accessory game was all about balance, and she maintained a minimalist approach, using stacked chains that gave an extra touch of sparkle without overpowering the outfit. The stacked bracelets and nude heels added the perfect finishing touch to give that easy-going, confident appeal we all long for.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu went for a soft glam look with makeup. Her radiant skin was on full display. The neutral lips, soft eyeshadow, and subtle eyeliner were her makeup options. Minimal makeup ensured that her natural features were shone. Samantha's luscious red tresses were left loose in soft waves, completing her outfit to perfection.

Another day, another example of how to do casual glamor: Samantha does it once more. So, get the point: if you can be ever so chic without too much effort, take a page from Samantha's style book, let your outfit and accessories talk for themselves, and highlight your natural beauty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved she’s the QUEEN of drapes with sartorial saree choices