Disha Patani is literally too hot to handle in a backless bodycon dress that’s perfect for Maldives vacation

Crafted from a sheer net fabric, Disha Patani’s breathtaking outfit came with a black canvas adorned with bold abstract prints. The deep plunging halter neckline that extended till her waist is something that only Disha could have pulled off with utmost confidence.

Adding to the risque elements was the fitted silhouette of her outfit, perfectly highlighting her enviable frame. If this was not enough, the actress decided to set temperatures soaring with the backless detailing of her outfit. Isn’t the outfit too hot to resist?

Fans are left gasping for breath every time Disha Patani steps out in style, dropping some sultry looks. This time around, she decided to make our jaws drop in a piece that was nothing short of a work of art, redefining fashion statements in a way that needed to be decoded.

Keeping her accessories minimal yet striking, Disha decided to let her outfit steal the limelight, and we get it—why? It was indeed a number that needed no jewelry for Disha to outshine any gathering.

Further, for a beauty like her, one does not need heavy makeup. Following the less is more mantra, she glammed up the look with a dewy base elevated by a hint of blushed cheeks, defined eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude lip shade, and a wash of highlighter. For us, it was her smile that has our hearts melting, and we are not even complaining. For further styling, Disha Patani styled her voluminous tresses in soft, wavy curls, allowing them to cascade down her back freely.

Advertisement

What are your views on Disha Patani’s stunning OOTD? Would you want to recreate her style? Let us know right away in the comment section.

ALSO READ: 7 trendy fall outfits for 2024: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more