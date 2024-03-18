Deepika Padukone is Bollywood’s favorite fashion icon. The diva constantly goes out of her way to serve the most unexpected fashion statements. This isn’t just limited to her fashion-forward outfit choices but also her makeup looks. The actress’ makeup is always flawless. Be it the base, the eye makeup, or the colorful and vibrant lipsticks she uses, she always knows just how to knock it right out of the park, and we undeniably love that.

So, why don’t we zoom into Deepika Padukone’s makeup collection and check out some of these amazing colors that the Fighter actress swears by? Let’s dive right in.

6 trending lip colors from Deepika Padukone’s collection

Candy pink lipstick:

The Jawan actress recently had a monochromatic moment in a stylish black blazer dress with a collared neckline and OG shoulder pads that looked formal and chic. But the diva didn’t just leave it there.

Deepika went with a fabulous candy pink lipstick to elevate her look, and this touch of color did wonders for her whole ensemble. We love the femme and fabulous shade!

Orange-peach lipstick:

The Pathaan actress always serves fashion perfection. This is especially true for a traditional gharchola saree. This ethnic ensemble was heavily embellished with shimmery gold hand embroidery and a touch of sequin work.

This color looked great against the diva’s complexion and DP enhanced it further with an orangish-peach matte lipstick, and we love how well this suits Deepika Padukone hot lips.

Bright red lipstick:

One of the most iconic lip shades worn by the Om Shanti Om actress that suits her to perfection. This was clearly proven when Padukone recently wore a classy black pantsuit.

She successfully gave this cool suit with a slightly oversized silhouette a sexy twist by elevating the look with bold red lipstick. Deepika Padukone red lips always leave us gasping.

Perfect nude lipstick:

Finding the perfect nude lipstick is a very hard thing because not all shades actually work well with Indian skin. But, the Chennai Express actress recently inspired us to keep looking.

She recently elevated her faux leather mini-dress with the prettiest nude lipstick, inspiring us with a dull nude lipstick that screamed glamor. DP’s classy move encourages us to keep taking risks to find our favorite nude lip shade.

Bold brown lipstick:

Deepika always goes out of her way to serve the boldest style statements. She isn’t scared to experiment with unique styles. The diva recently wore a red fitted midi dress that left us speechless.

This dress’ criss-cross-styled plunging neckline looked fiery. She elevated the super hot outfit with bold brown lipstick, and we love how great it looks on Deepika Padukone lips.

Subtle pink lipstick:

The Bajirao Mastani actress recently served a casual and chic style statement in an oversized cream cardigan with dark blue denim jeans. These wide-legged jeans looked awesome.

But it didn’t just stop there, Padukone also added a subtle pink matte lipstick to elevate this ensemble, and we’re obsessed with how pretty the delicate color looks on her. Need this one!

Deepika Padukone’s lipstick collection is out-of-this-world amazing and we’re feeling inspired to embrace the power of these colors, all thanks to Deepika Padukone hot lips.

So, which one of these colorful lipsticks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

