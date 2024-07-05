6 beach-ready outfits to steal from Disha Patani's vacation wardrobe

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has us hooked with her bold and experimental sense of style. So, when it comes to rocking those bikinis and beach outfits, Disha sure knows how to make a big splash with her fashion choices.

May it be her daring bikinis with chic cover-ups or slinky dresses made for romantic dates by the ocean, Disha's beach vacation wardrobe is a treasure trove of inspiration if you want to up their seaside style game.

We have compiled 6 of her best beach looks that you should make space for in your getaway suitcase. So, let’s dive in!

Disha’s sheer cover-up pants in fiery red can effortlessly elevate a basic bikini

Disha Patani paired her plunging triangular bikini bralette with sheer red pants, which makes for the ultimate chic cover-up! Easy to travel with and to create head-turning beach looks with, the basic triangle bralette comes in many colors, and it’s a must-have if you don’t shy away from standing out like the Yodha actress.

But what takes Disha’s bikini look to the next level is the addition of sheer pants as a cover-up. The sheer red pants with gathered tie-ups create a breezy yet glamorous silhouette that will make any bikini look fashion-forward. Disha pairs the pants with a black bikini; the striking combo looks spectacular against her tanned and toned body.

Disha’s slinky black co-ord is flawlessly chic for a glam beach look

The Ek Villian Returns actress made a case for monochrome with a black co-ord consisting of a halter-neck bralette and a figure-hugging maxi skirt. The sporty-chic bralette and long skirt with a gathered front let her flaunt her sculpted body. But it’s also a fail-proof attire to rave the night away for glamorous beach parties.

Disha accessorized her all-black outfit with blingy chandelier earrings and bracelets. For hair and makeup, her long tresses were kept wavy and voluminous, and she sported flirty, fluttery lashes and a glossy muted pink pout.

Disha’s little brown dress is a must-have for a luxe resort getaway

The Baaghi 3 stat’s brown bodycon dress in satin pick is all things understated glamor. With a sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice, ruched details, and an asymmetrical hem, Disha’s dress is ideal for a chic getaway in a luxurious resort.

Sticking to minimalism, Disha accessorized with a delicate necklace with a crucifix pendant, choosing a pair of sleek silver heels to complete her outfit. Her signature side-swept mermaid-like tresses and pared-back glam with brown lipstick and gold eyeshadow further enhanced her look.

Disha is a sunkissed girl-next-door in a lilac crop top and ditsy floral shorts

Disha soaked the sun during her tropical holiday in a lilac tie-up crop top with plunged neck and puffy sleeves, paired with flared shorts with a dark blue ditsy floral print. Unlike many of her uber-hot looks, this one of hers is laidback. The Radhe actress seems to have entered her soft-girl era with a beach outfit.

Her hair wind-swept, and her face free of make-up, the barefoot babe wore good hoops and a simple necklace with her look. Disha’s crop top and shorts attire are perfect if you want a no-fuss beach look that prioritizes comfort.

Disha slays vacation style with a ruffled and slitted red dress

The Kalki 2898 AD actress’s ruffled red dress with a deep, square neckline, ruched bodice, and thigh-high slit is the dream dress for romantic date nights. If you are planning an island vacation with your beau or want a sizzling hot outfit for your getaway, this red dress from Disha’s closet will be your picture-perfect style partner.

Letting her hair fall over her face for candid pictures, the Bharat starlet let her scarlet ensemble take the spotlight, accessorizing only with fine gold bracelets. If you adore this look, dress it down like Disha for daytime and dress it up with heels and sparkling jewelry for a stunning night-out look.

Disha wears a blue bikini with a floral mini cover-up to lounge by the pool

For her day by the pool, Disha wore a sky-blue bikini with a matching mini sarong that featured a multi-colored floral print. Her halter-neck balconette bikini top had a bow in the front and a tie-up back. The Malang actress’s sheer cover-up lent a delicate look to her poolside attire.

Disha accessorizes with dainty necklaces and gold bracelets, as well as a black band adorned with turquoise stone. Her naturally radiant skin had no trace of makeup, and open tresses with soft waves completed her look.

To be a beach goddess at your next beach getaway, take a page out of Disha Patani’s style book. Embrace vibrant hues, unexpected pairings, and a fearless attitude to truly stand out in the crowd. Own your sizzling beach looks with confidence and strut your stuff with pride!

Which one of Disha’s beach outfits would you like to add to your vacay closet? Share your favorite look in the comments.

