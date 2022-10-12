EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur tells how she'd style Mishru lehenga her way, favourite accessory and more

We can't move over to loving anything else anytime soon. The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week made a strong, impactful, and fabulous return. As clear as we can sound, the stage in Mumbai is buzzing big with lights, creativity, glamour, and ensembles. Promising one such royal sartorial show was Swapna Anumolu and her beloved Mishru. Her brand is weaved on stories of memories, architecture, history, and more, and the latest collection she showcased today brought full focus on nature. Introducing for the second time today, 'Form & Feeling' for which actress Mrunal Thakur played as muse.

Making waves not just in the realm of cinemas, Mrunal looked glorious on a different stage dressed in a lehenga set. Contemporary brides, you could use a tip and get your trousseau to shine as bright as you. This collection was a pretty blend of colours, forms, design techniques, and signature embroidery work as seen on models here. If you're a wedding-goer, there's a lot to consider such as dresses, lehengas, crop tops, lightweight sleeveless jackets, sheer and velvet kurtas for men, Nehru jackets that can be styled over your kurta and churidar sets, and more.

Moving on to the stunning Sita Ramam actress, she appeared in a vibrant red three-piece lehenga set which took three months to curate it. She dazzled in the meticulously done hand-cut 3D flower appliques accompanied by a generous spread of embellishments. The ensemble which raved about the beauty of silk thread textured flowers, French knots, and more consisted of a voluminous skirt, a sleeveless cropped blouse, and a dupatta that was pinned onto her shoulder from behind.

Her accessories too won our hearts with the tiered necklace, earrings, and ring. Mrunal's look also consisted of a side-swept gelled hairdo, glossy lips, and winged eyeliner. The decode is done, what next? We're not letting you go anytime soon. We bring to you an up, close and exclusive interview with the diva of the hour, the showstopper herself.



1) Could you tell us about your ensemble and what you most love about it? A: The outfit is classic, feminine meets tailored strength. This ensemble is representing form and feeling. I love the monotone, it's fun, young, fresh, and vibrant.

2) If you could wear this outfit to an event, what would it be and how would you style it the Mrunal way? A: Right now, red carpets. I want to break the cliché where when it's a red carpet, people think it's a gown but I'd actually take this lehenga and style it with a white t-shirt on a red carpet with chunky jewellery something like diamonds and really high boots to make it look quirky.

3) How close is this collection to your heart and what is your relationship with nature? A: I'm a farmer's daughter like my grandfather was a farmer. I'm very close to nature like every time I get a holiday, I go travel. I'm very fond of plants and flowers, especially. If you see, it resonates a lot with nature because of print and embroidery. So, if I don't have flowers at least I'm wearing some. So, I'm happy about that. I do resonate with it.

11) Name that one accessory you'd never leave the house without? A: I think, gold hoops. It's my go-to. It's always there in my bag if I'm going out. Even if you're wearing athleisure and if you have to go meet someone, just wear some gold hoops and red lip colour and you're sorted.

