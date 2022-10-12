EXCLUSIVE: Designer Swapna Anumolu on her latest FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week collection for Mishru & more

Fashion exactly knows how to get us into the swing of things. Do fashion weeks ever have to try or beg for our attention? If you fashion translates to love for you, the answer would sound familiar. We're wholly focused and occupied with the five-day event that marks the fierce and opulent journey of Fashion Design Council of India x Lakme Fashion Week which kickstarted its 2022 fashion show in Mumbai last night.

With all ace designers on board as the yearly ritual, this October too will host a starry show. Expect celebrity showstoppers to give the ramp a high-glam makeover. Old habits die hard, they say. We're in luck again, until Sunday, the 16th night to be precise as trained models too will bring the best outfit and makeup inspiration forward. A few sartorial rounds have been wrapped up already and the night is still young. The preps for the show have been going strong and getting our dose of exclusive chats hasn't clearly taken a backseat.

Our first coverage for the 2022 show features Hyderabad-based designer Swapna Anumolu's newest collection 'Form & Feeling' who runs Mishru. We at Pinkvilla got an exclusive chat with the ace designer who took us through her stellar creations that were up shining on the stage today. With Mrunal Thakur as a showstopper and ensembles rich in kalamkari and majestic embroidery work, there’s so much to love from lehengas, dresses with slits, co-ordinated sets, flowy jackets, to Nehru jackets, and more.

1) What does 'Form & Feeling' mean according to you? A: So, when we say 'Form' it refers to the surfaces that are the mainstay of this collection that is completely inspired by natural forms and the feeling they sort of evoke. All our forms are like abstracts and floral abstracts and many many abstracts but they are completely inspired by natural forms.

2) How is this collection different from the ones you've designed before? A: On a macro level, this collection looks very different. Definitely, we've done a lot of intense colours and we used to do a lot of pastels and very delicate thread embroidery. This season, we've added a lot to our surfaces. We've done a lot more 3D and lots of intense colours. So, yes it's very distinct from our previous collections.



3) Three embroidery techniques that are Mishru's signature? A: The mainstay of our collection is definitely embroidery and handcrafted surfaces. We love our French knots, Resham texturing which is our silk-thread texturing, and organza.



4) When did you start your designing journey and what is that one piece of advice you've never left behind? A: We started our design journey seven years ago. And that one piece of advice I've never left behind is that definitely make something that feels authentic and feels very true to yourself and that I believe has served me well.