Hina Khan’s reaction to being in top 10 most searched actor 2024 list, ‘I would rather be googled for…’

Hina Khan, one of television's most popular faces, recently made headlines for being listed among the most searched actors of 2024. It's no secret that this year has been tough for her as she is battling stage three breast cancer. The actress, known for her stellar performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took to social media to address the recognition in her candid style.

Hina Khan shared a screenshot of the news on her Instagram story but clarified that this acknowledgement didn’t bring her pride or joy. In her heartfelt note, she wrote, "I see a lot of people putting up stories and congratulating me on this new development. But honestly, for me, it's neither an achievement nor something to be proud of."

She went on to share her perspective, expressing that she wished no one would be searched online due to their health-related struggles or diagnosis. “I pray that no one should be googled because of their diagnosis or health-related hardships. I have always appreciated people's genuine regard and respect for my journey in these testing times,” she said.

Hina emphasized that she would rather be known and acknowledged for her work and achievements, as she has been throughout her career. "I would rather be googled or known or acknowledged for my work or achievements. Just like I have been before and during my diagnosis," concluded the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor.

Besides Hina Khan, other Indians who have secured their places among the top searched celebrities globally in Google’s 2024 trends include Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur.

For the uninformed, Hina was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024. As she undergoes treatment, the actress has disclosed experiencing mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy. She also endured crippling neuropathic pain during an event which made it difficult for her to stand for a long time. She keeps her fans updated about the journey on social media.

