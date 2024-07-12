 Hina Khan flaunts bob cut in style amid breast cancer battle: 'Sorry yaar breakdown ho reya si menu'

Hina Khan is fighting stage 3 breast cancer like a warrior. She has already begun her treatment and is determined to beat the disease. The actress had chopped off her long tresses, ahead of her treatment and had also posted an emotional video of the journey.

She has accepted her new look and has also said that she felt "liberated". Earlier, today the 36-year-old actress posted a transition video of her long-to-short hair journey, revealing her current mood.

Hina Khan flaunts her new bob cut, showing off her latest mood:

As seen in the video, begins with Hina Khan showing off her long flowy colored tresses, manicured nails, and flaunting her style in black sunglasses. As the clip transitions, she is seen embracing her new bob cut with a victory symbol and strikes a cute pout pose.

The actress, spoke about her current transition, suiting her situation. "On a lighter note, This transition suits my situation the best, Why you cut your hair bro Sorry yaar breakdown ho reya si Menu broooo Let’s smile more please..Ain’t Giving up.. My faith in ALLAH (S.W.T) is UNSHAKABLE", read her caption.

Watch the video here:

Hina Khan expresses gratitude to her fans:

Hina, earlier had also expressed a long gratitude-filled post for her fans and loved ones, who wished her good health. She revealed how her sea of followers went to dargahs, kept rozas, vrats for her speedy recovery, and revealed that their love and kindness touched her.

Since, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, got diagnosed with cancer, she has been sharing motivational quotes on her social media feed.

It was on July 10, when she posted a screengrab of a quote, related to the almighty that read, "Nobody can take away your pain but Allah." She also prayed to God to take away her pain.

Indeed! Hina Khan has been inspiring 'Hinaholics' with her inspiring road to recovery. Even, when the actress had to undergo a haircut, the note that she posted was very positive and showed that a positive attitude and mindset can help hope get instilled.

When Hina Khan flaunted her scars:

It was on July 6, when the Bigg Boss 11 star posted a series of snaps, where she showed off the scars left by her chemotherapy sessions. Along with the pictures she had written about how she was manifesting her healing and that the hope in her eyes reflects her soul.

Team Pinkvilla prays for her fastest recovery. "Gam musafir tha jaane deh. Dhoop aangan mei aane deh. Jeete hai chal."

