Iconic Sabyasachi bridal outfits recreated by underprivileged kids are worth taking a look at

Sabyasachi, the celebrated designer, has become a renowned name for his luxurious and exquisitely crafted bridal collection. His unique designs are admired by every bride-to-be, and many dream of wearing one of his creations on their special day. Now, we have come across a story that is beyond your imagination, and inspirational.

Recently, a growing NGO based in Lucknow took a significant step into the fashion world. They launched a campaign inspired by Sabyasachi's collections. The NGO, Innovation for Change, is dedicated to supporting over 400 slum children by providing them with free education. Their inspiring initiative gained attention when they showcased a video on their Instagram handle, featuring bridal outfits inspired by Sabyasachi's designs.

In the video, each of the NGO girls, aged 12 to 17, presents their collection with flawless attention to detail. Their outfits feature elegant red bridal looks, including sarees, lehengas, and anarkalis. The designs incorporate golden lace detailing on the blouses, bottoms, and dupattas, which is very Sabyasachi signature.

To complement their stunning appearance, they accessorized with traditional golden jewelry, such as maangtikas, earrings, necklaces, and sunglasses. In addition to the gold pieces, they wore multi-layered braided chokers, adding a wedding lehenga touch to their looks.

Throughout the video, each girl showcased her collection like a professional model, highlighting every detail of the outfits.

The NGO team of young female designers has done an outstanding job, establishing themselves as an inspiring force for many emerging designers.

According to the Innovation for Change NGO, all these girls come from underprivileged and challenging backgrounds. Remarkably, their creations were made using donated fabric scraps. They took the initiative to sort through the donated clothing and, inspired by videos of designer Sabyasachi, developed their unique designs.

To note, the models featured in the video are not professionals; they are the individuals who created this remarkable collection.

The video generated significant buzz online, catching even Sabyasachi's attention. He couldn't help but comment on it. He reshared the video with the caption, "And the winner is..."

