Fashion Throwback : Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi multicolored paneled lehenga is perfect for brides looking to go bold with Boho style

Anushka Sharma’s throwback look in a stunning Sabyasachi ensemble perfectly exemplifies how to make a bold statement this wedding season. As wedding season approaches, consider a multicolored lehenga to make a vibrant statement. These lehengas, full of color and energy, capture the celebratory spirit of the season. For styling inspiration, look no further than her look. Let’s zoom in on her outfit.

Anushka Sharma turned heads in a vibrant multicolored lehenga from Sabyasachi’s winter/ bridal 2019 collection called Charbagh. Her lehenga consisted of a black blouse with half sleeves and a plunging neckline, which made it both elegant and stylish. It has wonderful floral designs in vivid and cheerful colors which gives the dress the utmost feminine appeal.

The lehenga skirt looked stunning with panels in bright shades of orange, purple and ice blue. In the middle of each panel, there are dome-like details painted in contrasting color to give a festive appearance. The waist of the lehenga has a belt with the Sabyasachi logo, adding a touch of luxury. To complete her outfit, a black dupatta is draped over the shoulders. The dupatta had a golden border that matched beautifully with the lehenga, tying the whole look together.

The actress’ ensemble was beautifully complemented by matching jewelry from Sabyasachi. She wore a large choker and earrings set, both adorned with colorful gemstones that added a vibrant touch. Stacked bangles completed the look and added an extra layer. In terms of make-up, the actress styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. Her make-up was on point featuring dark smokey eyes which added drama to her look. She opted for a dewy base, blushed cheeks and nude lips to finish her make-up look.

Anushka’s lehenga will make an excellent choice for Sangeet as the bold hues are perfect. It is also suitable for pre-wedding functions like Mehendi or Haldi as the colorful designs will align with the celebratory atmosphere. In any of these, Anushka’s lehenga will ensure that you look your best.