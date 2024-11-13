Malaika Arora’s printed corset dress is basic, but the Hermes green tote bag worth Rs 12,64,509 makes it a perfect date night look

Last night (12th November 2024), Malaika Arora proved once again why she’s the Bollywood-style diva. Stepping out of a restaurant, the actress showcased how a corset dress can be the perfect choice for a date night. Malaika Arora has always charmed us with her effortless ability to carry stylish outfits, and her recent look was no exception. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

While enjoying dinner at a restaurant, Malaika Arora stepped out wearing a Buttercup Printed Corset Dress from The Label Life. The dress, priced at Rs 2,990, was designed with polyester fabric and features ruching on the bust, adding a feminine touch to the look. With an elasticated back and spaghetti straps, this dress is perfect for creating a stylish yet relaxed vibe, ideal for family gatherings or dinner dates.

The hemline and waistline were also notable. The dress fell just above the ankle and was cinched at the waist, making it a great investment in style without compromising on comfort. As for the print, the dress was adorned with white line details against a yellow backdrop, creating a striking yet elegant contrast.

Did you notice the classy green bag she was carrying? Malaika Arora paired her yellow dress with the contrasting touch of a 2024 Picotin Lock PM Tote Bag from Hermès. The bag, priced at Rs 12,64,509, featured zip details on the front and thick straps, making it perfect to carry by hand.

Keeping her look understated, Malaika styled her hair into a messy bun. She tied her hair back into a sleek bun using a black hairband, exuding carefree vibes. A closer look at her skin revealed a flawless, glass-like finish. She kept her makeup minimal, opting for sharp brows and just a touch of lip balm.

Now, let’s talk about the finishing touch. For easy movement, the actress ditched heels and chose something more comfortable for walking. She paired her yellow dress with white shoes featuring subtle black detailing. With this choice, Malaika showcased a chic outfit that can be versatile for both date nights and casual outings.

If you’re planning a date night and can't figure out how to keep your look low-key, Malaika Arora’s corset dress ensemble is definitely worth checking out.

