Kareena Kapoor's bold and classy look in georgette blue saree by Anita Dongre is sheer perfection; it deserves a spot in your wedding wardrobe

Imagine Kareena Kapoor in a blue saree– A pure vision! Bebo has always mesmerized us with her elegant and traditional style, and we can rightly say the same for her recent look. Yesterday, November 23, 2024, Kareena Kapoor attended the Roka ceremony of her brother Aadar Jain wearing a saree that perfectly blended traditional and modern aesthetics. Let’s take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us the perfect wedding inspo with her Arvia Printed Georgette Saree from Anita Dongre. The saree worth Rs 80,000 was an absolute perfection. Featuring printed work all over the saree, and the intricate golden detailing at the hemline screams sophistication. She perfectly draped her saree and decided to keep her pallu loose for a stylish edge to her look.

Her blouse? It took her whole saree game to a new level. She paired her beautiful saree with sweetheart neckline, and spaghetti-strap blouse, perfectly complementing the traditional saree. From her blouse to her saree, Kareena Kapoor's saree game was on fire yet again.

How can we ignore her accessories? Adding a contrasty touch, the Good News actress styles her look with a maroon choker with a statement detail in the middle. The centerpiece in her choker was a focal point that gave the extra edge to her wedding look. She also wore a bracelet in her right hand and decided to carry a golden potli bag, a perfect traditional addition.

Her makeup is what a glamorous vibe is all about. Matching the bold vibe of her saree, the actress decided to keep her eyes in focus. For eyes, she opted for black eyeliner, kajal, and shimmery eyeshadow. She also gave a bit of rosy effect with the blush on her cheeks, and nude shade lipstick that put the whole look together.

At last, she gave a final touch to her look with her perfectly styled hair. She kept her saree as a centrepoint and decided to keep her hair open in a middle partition.

Kareena Kapoor’s saree look was absolutely bold and classy that’s hard to take our eyes off.

If you’re someone who is looking for a saree inspo, then Kareena Kapoor Khan just dropped another outstanding look that can be the perfect wedding outfit.

