Kareena Kapoor Khan adds a tropical flair to airport fashion with a breezy shirt and classic denim jeans

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the queen of airport style, arrived back in Mumbai, serving some serious “cool mom” energy alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two little stars, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. As always, the family’s airport sighting was a blend of comfort and chicness, turning heads and setting new fashion goals for jet-setters everywhere. Let’s break down their outfits.

Kareena chose a blue button-down shirt with a dash of tropics. Her blue shirt was adorned with green palm trees and featured classic collars and stylishly rolled-up sleeves, channeling the perfect I just came back from holiday vibe. Neatly tucked into straight-fit denim jeans, her look was simple yet striking, making her look cool and casual.

Kareena kept her airport look effortlessly stylish with chic accessories that elevated her laid-back vibe. She opted for classic Birkenstocks ensuring comfort without sacrificing style. A spacious white tote bag hung over her shoulders, adding a stylish touch to her outfit while being practical for travel essentials.

Her black sunglasses lent a cool edge and perfectly complemented her understated look. For beauty, she kept it fresh and natural with no makeup, choosing only a swipe of soft pink lipstick that added a hint of color. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, adding a polish to her breezy, vacation-inspired outfit.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan brought his own charm to the airport, complementing Kareena’s look perfectly. He opted for a maroon kurta with rolled-up sleeves, stylish buttons and pockets, pairing it with matching parallel pants for a coordinated yet relaxed vibe. His signature sunglasses added a cool touch and his hair styled in a mini ponytail completed his dapper look. Saif’s outfit was a perfect mix of traditional and casual style, making him the ideal counterpart to Kareena’s breezy look

Taimur and Jeh added an adorable touch to the family’s stylish airport appearance; both styled in matching tie and dye twin sets and this little one truly proved that style runs in their family.

This family keeps reinventing airport fashion blending comfort with style. Saif's classic traditional outfit, Kareena Kapoor's laid-back chic, Taimur and Jeh’s cute and cool outfits make them all a perfect travel squad.

We are already looking forward to the next airport spotting of Bollywood's royal family, because if there is one thing we know for sure-they'll bring the style, one flight at a time!

