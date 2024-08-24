Karisma Kapoor’s black shimmery gown with 3D floral details and a matching blazer is the ultimate choice for your next cocktail party

Karisma Kapoor has continually been regarded as a fashion icon since she entered Bollywood during the 90s. While her style may have evolved over the years, one thing that has remained unchanged is her flair for fashion. Recently, she demonstrated this once again by wearing an amazing black flowery dress by Ranna Gill. Here’s more about her dress choice.

Her latest look, a black floor-length gown, is a perfect example of her classic style and attention to detail. The gown features shimmering accents that add a touch of glam, while the vibrant motifs of birds, flowers, and tree branches create a dynamic, eye-catching design. The plunging V-neckline of the gown is enhanced with colorful 3D flowers, giving it a playful edge.

Adding a unique twist to the gown, Karisma paired it with a black blazer. The blazer, with its notch lapels, complements the gown beautifully. It also features 3D flowers that mirror those on the gown, tying the whole look together.

Her gown is perfect if you are a guest at a posh wedding or function, such as cocktail or engagement ceremonies. For black-tie events where formal attire is mandatory, this gown is also suitable. Since her gown can be worn for any elegant, sociable, and stylish occasion, it is an unforgettable dress that will definitely help you get noticed.

Advertisement

The perfect accessories completely transformed the look of her entire ensemble. Her choice of golden shoulder dusters added further glitz and elegance to the outfit. The golden bracelets on her wrists provided a cohesive look, matching the shimmering accents on the gown.

Her makeup was perfectly in harmony with the gown. She opted for kohl-lined eyes, while the maroon lipstick provided a solid, rich, deep contrast. A touch of blush and bronzer on her cheeks offered a flawless and stunning look. She styled her hair in a high ponytail with a middle partition, maintaining a neat and classy appearance throughout.

Whether it’s her iconic 90s looks or her current red-carpet appearances, Karisma Kapoor continues to be a fashion inspiration. Her recent appearance in the Ranna Gill gown is just another example of her enduring style and grace.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon makes her basic Salon visit outfit look luxurious with Rs 1,99,702 Valentino bag