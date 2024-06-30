Bollywood’s OG fashion It-girl, Karisma Kapoor is one of the most trend-worthy divas in the entertainment industry, to date. She undeniably knows how to serve a look, and it’s quite safe to say that she rarely misses. Recently, the actress dropped florals and instead went the vibrant neon color route in an incomparably gorgeous floor-asymmetrical length gown that looked all things amazing on the fierce fashion queen.

So, what’s the delay about? Let’s just dive right in and have a more detailed look at the Zero actress’ latest outfit to get a better understanding of Karisma Kapoor’s style game.

Karisma Kapoor’s resplendent long gown:

Gowns, the long and elegant pieces of robe-like garments, which were once worn by students of European universities in the 12th and 13th centuries have come a long way. They are now found in every celebrity’s wardrobe, around the globe. These fashionable picks are usually the most elegant choice for every occasion, and Karisma Kapoor recently proved that with her latest ensemble.

The Raja Hindustani actress’ outfit featured a luxe long gown, also known as the ‘Cadenza Tendershoots Embroidered Long Dress’ which has been beautifully crafted by the creative geniuses at Safiyaa.

It also came with the expected extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 1,29,548. Frankly, looking at the unique gown, which was cinched at the waist, we think that it’s worth it.

The pretty piece also had an asymmetrical neckline that helped the diva flaunt her shoulders while giving the gown a modern twist. Its well-draped style with crisp pleats looked great, as well.

Meanwhile, the floor-length gown also had a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the Murder Mubarak actress’ curves at all the right places. The gown also had an attached floor-length cape that cascaded down the diva’s shoulders. It gently swayed and trained behind the actress, like a gorgeous train, elevating the vibe of the whole piece.

The actress carried the unique design and bright neon hue of the gown with confidence and grace. We loved how the color legit popped against her complexion. She also completed her look with contrasting white pumps with a ruched design. They added an oomph to the elegant ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks:

Karisma’s attention to detail is always on point, and this was also true for her latest look. She picked minimalistic but magnificent accessories like silver hoop earrings with matching statement rings on her fingers. These choices perfectly accentuated the look of her ensemble by adding some much-needed bling factor to her look.

Kapoor also went for a subtle makeup look with a radiant base. She added some blush for a pop of color and highlighted her cheeks to give them a wow factor. She also went with volumizing mascara for her eyelids. However, the matte nude lipstick was the highlight of the look.

Karisma rounded off her exquisite look with a high and well-tied ponytail, a well-combed base, and a middle parting that looked simply spectacular with her resplendent gown. This allowed for her accessories and makeup to be clearly visible while, also letting her luscious locks cascade freely at the back.

So, what did you think of Karisma Kapoor’s latest look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

