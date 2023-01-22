Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Happy outfits, happy week. Spread some love and give appreciation for the celebrity looks in the lead as we summarise it all for you. Have we not dipped our toes finely into 2023 and how chic-ly are we rewriting stories of our style? To get into all the best fashion feels, we have a guide that is stylish and dandy. Keep calm and dress up as we give you looks to trust and tips to learn how Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt-approved ensembles.

15 Celebs in ultra-stylish outfits

Karisma Kapoor Who is ready for a very green year? Get glowing as the Raja Hindustani actress who donned a Punit Balana Banarasi-silk-made Anarakali set. It was teamed with a hand-embroidered dupatta and churidar pants. Lolo's desi look was the very best with gold kolhapuri flats.

Vaani Kapoor Satin to leave you and your partner spellbound on a date night. The Shamshera actress's Summer Somewhere halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit was styled by Sheefa J Gilani with reverse traingle-shaped earrings and tripple-strappy stilettos.

Katrina Kaif For a stellar and sweet something, choose Ritika Mirchandani geometric high-low Anarkali two-piece set. Styled by Ami Patel, the Phone Bhoot actress wore a pair of juttis and tiered earrings that added to the elegance of her look.

Disha Patani Cheers to a fun party, cheers to a sexy you. She dazzled wholly in a Yousef Al Jasmi plunging neckline embellished gown which also had a thigh-high slit. The Ek Villain Returns actress was such a bombshell who was styled by Mohit Rai with strappy stilettos.

Alia Bhatt We do love a pantsuit but only a comfortable pair will have our attention for life. All hearts for the couple and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress's stylish three-piece ensemble which was accessorised with mini hoop earrings and rings.

Ananya Panday Desi dearest! Hottie's look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement night. The Liger actress chose a Ritika Mirchandani three-piece lehenga set and a maang tikka which was put together by Tanya Ghavri.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Compliments all around. This adorable mother-daughter duo looked lovely in Manish Malhotra Anarkalis. Their outfits together look like a celebration of their own. Juttis, clutch, kolhapuri heels and jewellery are accessories to include in the process of sealing your ethnic looks.

Shanaya Kapoor Let love feel so gratifying. We draw our feel-good moments from looks that include such jaw-dropping dresses. The Bedhadak actress for an event in Dubai, looked like a diva in a Self Portrait Rs. 50,999 off-shoulder red and body-hugging dress. She sparkled with hoop earrings, rings and a Valentino Garavani silver bag.

Deepika Padukone Just easy to look excellent. Style up with your partner in ethnic outfits. The stars of 83 movie dressed up in a Torani saree and Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna sherwani. Your looks for a wedding can be accessorised with impact adders such as a choker necklace, statement chain and drop earrings. Men can go with polished shoes or mojaris to complete their looks.

Sara Ali Khan Just one of those days when we're high on confidence. Get this ivory sharara set by Manish Malhotra which includes Kashmiri work. A tasseled handbag for a modish you sounds like a deal, yeah?

Sonam Kapoor Purple is the only nice hue we know, thanks, Rhea Kapoor and team. The Neerja actress opted for a custom Antithesis co-ordinated midi skirt set and her coat is the warmest layer of comfort you need. Style perfectly with black boots from Stuart Weitzman, a mini handbag and studded drop earrings.

Nora Fatehi What a desi-packed day, isn't it? All for good. The Garmi dancer also wore a sharara set. Can we call it the Ritika Mirchandani week? Her mini sleeveless kurta, flared bottoms and dupatta are the nice numbers we noticed but there's more proven by Aastha Sharma who gave her blingy jewellery.

Kiara Advani An all-monotone look need not apply. Thank you for the notes, Ki! The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 combined a tank top with wide-leg pants but gave in all the light to her movie screening look with Prada's gold-hued Saffiano leather bag. Can you hear us say yay?

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Sisters and some lehenga love for life. Do you love the Mili actress's Falguni and Shane Peacock shiny lehenga or The Archies actress's chikankari Manish Malhotra lehenga? And, you're welcome for accessory reference.