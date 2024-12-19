Keerthy Suresh’s Baby John promotion look ft. simple red midi dress stands out with South Indian mangalsutra

The newlywed bride, Keerthy Suresh, is back with yet another iconic style moment. After a grand wedding with her long-time boyfriend in Goa, the actress is now gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Baby John, starring her and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Keerthy Suresh’s promotional look in a red midi dress deserves appreciation. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning red moment.

Last night, Keerthy Suresh turned heads at the promotion event in a striking red midi dress. The classy outfit featured spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and a flattering silhouette, making it a perfect addition to any party wardrobe. Cinched at the waist and slightly flowy at the bottom, the dress elegantly hugged her figure while ensuring comfort and ease of movement.

The actress’s choice of dress perfectly embodied effortless elegance and style. From the straps that sat gracefully on her shoulders to the silhouette that seemed tailor-made for her, every detail of the outfit highlighted her poise and sophistication.

Her accessories might seem minimal, but they are definitely worth noting. To keep the focus on her outfit, the Vaashi actress chose stud earrings and a multi-layered bracelet, adding a touch of understated elegance. However, the true standout was the traditional mangalsutra she wore around her neck. Styled with her bold red dress, the South Indian mangalsutra beautifully highlighted her newlywed status.

Keerthy’s makeup was nothing short of perfection. Starting with a flawlessly set base using foundation and concealer, she added a soft touch of blush to her cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes for definition, and nude lipstick to balance the look. This minimal yet polished approach ensured all attention stayed on her stunning outfit and accessories.

The gorgeous actress paired her classy outfit with black pointed heels, adding the perfect lift to her overall look. Her hair, styled in loose waves with a side partition, beautifully framed her face and highlighted her features, keeping her appearance polished and elegant.

Keerthy Suresh’s look in the bold and gorgeous red midi dress is the perfect inspiration for any wardrobe. Not only ideal for parties, but this outfit can also elevate your casual outings, offering a stylish upgrade to your appearance. Keerthy truly looked breathtaking in this ensemble.

