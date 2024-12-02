Keerthy Suresh’s powder blue saree worth Rs 1,54,000 is your minimal yet spicy wedding season fix

When it comes to turning heads, Keerthy Suresh knows the assignment and delivers flawlessly. While she’s got her fans swooning over her acting chops, her recent powder blue saree look proves she’s equally a diva in the fashion game. If you are someone who likes their wedding season wardrobe chic yet subtly spicy, then Keerthy’s saree look is your style cue. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her latest very dreamy look is in a powder blue saree from the shelves of Kavitha Gutta. This powder blue satin saree of Keerthy is a piece of art in itself-Adorned with Swarovski crystal, sequins, and fine thread embroidery, her saree is the blend of elegance and dazzle. The scalloped borders add a romantic touch, making it ideal for daytime ceremonies or even a starry evening affair.

Now let’s talk about that blouse. While the saree sets the stage, the blouse steals the show. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and pearl-stitched spaghetti straps, it’s the perfect partner to the saree. Saree has the same coordinating Swarovski and threadworks, giving it a sultry edge. Very classy with just the right amount of oomph, perfect as a standout piece for modern bridesmaids or as a cocktail-ready outfit for the bride herself. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs 1,54,000.

Keerthy has rocked it right in her beauty game in a very simple, yet striking makeup look. She opted for soft smoky eyes, fluttery lashes, and kohl-lined lids, giving her eyes a dreamy touch. Generous swipes of blush and highlighter brought in the drama, and nude lips completed the look effortlessly. And let’s not forget her white nails are simple yet striking, tying the look together beautifully.

Keerthy Suresh let her straight locks flow freely, keeping it all very casually chic. For accessorizing, she selected diamond studs and a sleek bracelet to finish off her ensemble with understated glamour. Minimal yet impactful, her accessories proved that less is sometimes more.

This look is all about being modern yet traditional, minimal yet bright. Whether a bridesmaid, wedding guest or even a minimalist bride, Keerthy's powder blue saree look is a perfect witness that the heart can be stolen without even trying.

Keerthy Suresh just served us the best cheat sheet for the wedding season, and we bought it. So grab your powder blue, add some glitter, and get ready to slay because this is the vibe!

