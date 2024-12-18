Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding jewelry strikes a regal resemblance to Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan’s iconic looks from Ponniyin Selvan

Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding to Naga Chaitanya was indeed flamboyant, not just because it was surrounded by stars but also because of Sobhita’s exquisite choice of wedding ensembles. She dazzled onlookers with her regal sarees and intricate jewelry. People have noticed, among other things, that her wedding look includes jewelry strikingly similar to the jewel pieces worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan in the Ponniyin Selvan films. Let’s take a closer look at their jewelry.

A long necklace was among the standout pieces from Sobhita's bridal jewelry, and many quickly recognized its resemblance to the one worn by Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan-1. This piece featured a beautiful gold chain with an intricate cross-cross pattern adorned by gold round designs along its length. The ornament was beautifully complemented by delicate gold beads at one end, giving it an edge of tradition and grandeur. Such a close resemblance to Aishwarya's classic look in the movie has kindled much discussion among fans and fashion enthusiasts about whether it is the same design or a customized piece created for the bride.

However, the thread didn't stop there. The Night Manager actress also wore a wide gold choker with rich ruby detailing that grabbed the eye. This choker had diamonds, a heavy locket with glass and emerald patchwork, and a locket mirrored the exact design Trisha Krishnan wore in her character, Princess Kundavai, in Ponniyin Selvan-1. This regal ornateness fitted perfectly with the final appearance for the wedding, making it quite clear that Sobhita was trying to recreate the same royal vibes as in the film.

Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding look included a brilliant maathapatti, a central head adornment that starkly reflects the one used by Trisha in Ponniyin Selvan. The headpiece’s elaborate design and resplendent gold work added to the royal look of the bridal attire.

Since Sobhita Dhulipala made epic screen appearances in Ponniyin Selvan and wore these fantastic pieces of jewelry during the parts, the fans started speculating whether they were custom-made for the wedding by the actress or the originals from the film.

For the unversed, the marriage ceremony of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitha Dhulipala was a rich feast of tradition and celebration. She has chosen ethereal gold temple jewelry, like basikam, which refers to a thread worn around the forehead; maathapatti, an adornment at the top of the head; and the septum nose ring-all pieces added a regal touch to her bridal look.

The Made In Heaven actress further elevated the outfit by covering it with some bold necklaces, bangles, and earrings that gave the overall outfit a bright appearance. Sobhita's wedding jewelry beautifully bridged the gap between traditional roots and modern sophistication, rendering her look as a bridal timeless and beautiful.

