Khushi Kapoor’s hot pink corset midi dress makes it a perfect bridesmaid outfit

Khushi Kapoor in her pink era is our favorite! The young starlet never misses a chance to have the best time with her group. Ahead of the wedding of her best friend, the actress was seen hanging out in the dreamy pink outfit. Her pick for the occasion was perfect to turn heads at any event. Now, let’s take a closer look at Khushi’s attire.

Khushi Kapoor made a bold style statement with her Tana pink strapless corset midi dress from House Of CB. With the price tag of Rs 18,232, her choice of outfit was just right for all the party feels. Featuring a strapless design and fitted bodice, Khushi flaunted the right amount of skin along with her well-maintained physique. The dress also had chain details at the back. As for the hemline, the dress fell right below her knee—a perfect length for a sophisticated vibe.

In terms of accessories, Khushi added a playful vibe to her appearance. Her outfit itself exuded some cheerful vibes, and to complement it she opted for a Gema multicolored necklace worth Rs 35,000 and Drop Earrings of Rs 10,900. Her choker neckpiece and earrings featured colorful stones that are perfectly settled on her neck and ears, respectively.

We can say that her accessories were minimal but were impactful enough to quickly catch our attention. Well, it didn’t end there as she adorned her wrist with a multi-layered bracelet and watch on one hand and a delicate one on the other.

Advertisement

Her makeup game had all sorts of subtle feels. The Archies actress enhanced her beauty with kohl-rimmed eyes—eyeliner and kajal, accentuated with defined brows, pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick. Her perfect makeup highlighted her facial features beautifully, making it tough to keep our eyes off.

Her hair was kept open with loose waves, and in the middle partition perfectly balancing glamor and minimalism. Khushi’s choice of hairstyle was perfect to keep strands away from the face and let them flow naturally.

Just to kick off the event in style, Khushi Kapoor finished her look with vinyl mules that added the right edge to her appearance.

For someone who is searching for an outfit that can be equally bold and elegant, then Khushi Kapoor just dropped a perfect look for you!

ALSO READ: BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Navya Nanda are the awesome threesome serving major fashion goals with their HOT party outfits