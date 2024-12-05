Khushi Kapoor in Gaja Kavya saree for best friend’s wedding is ready to take up bridesmaid duties with a dash of glam

When it’s Khushi Kapoor in the frame, glam and elegance take center stage. The actress wore a gorgeous saree for her best friend’s wedding festivities, which made her look mesmerizing. Khushi in a saree was a treat; we just can’t take our eyes off it. Want to know what’s special about it? Keep reading!

Taking on the bridesmaid duties with a dash of style, Khushi Kapoor was seen serving major glam vibes in a sheer tissue saree. Her beige-tone sheer saree, known as the Gaja Kavya saree, is the wedding staple you should choose without giving it a thought. When we look at the details of the saree, we see that it has a shiny sheer fabric that serves the right amount of skin.

As a glamorous edge, the saree featured a gota patti design at the hemline. This traditional gota patti design on the tissue saree is just the right combination to make you stand out. Moreover, her saree is draped perfectly at the waist, with one pallu attached to the blouse and the other left loose on her arms; the actress breaks all the elegance bars.

The Archies actress paired her sheer saree with the custom pale pink blouse from Itrh. Featuring full sleeves and a round neckline, her choice of blouse perfectly complements the beige vibe of the saree.

Advertisement

As for accessories, the young style icon kept it traditional with statement pieces. For earrings, she wore kundan earrings. Also, she chose to go with heavily embellished Indian kada and rings. Her accessories were minimal but were enough to maintain the balance between traditional and contemporary appeal.

Just when we thought we couldn’t get more into the details, we noticed her makeup game, which was absolute perfection. The young trendsetter decided to enhance her beauty with shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, defined brows, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick.

With her hair styled into a neat, sleek bun, the actress gave a polished touch to her appearance. For more details, we can say that she kept her hair in the middle partition and tied it back into a classy bun, ensuring that no hair strands were left loose.

Khushi’s sheer tissue saree serves as the perfect inspiration for all who prefer to steal the show with minimal effects. From her choice of ensemble to her eating hairstyle, every feature in her look screamed glamor. Bookmark this look now; soon, you’ll be the fashion inspiration everyone can look up to.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest airport look in blue and white co-ord set is the perfect take on effortless fashion