BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Navya Nanda are the awesome threesome serving major fashion goals with their HOT party outfits

The awesome trio—Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda—kept it classy and low-key. The girls recently spent a great time chilling and vibing in their gorgeous outfits. Their recent posts in bold, cool outfits prove that they never go out of style. Let’s decode each of their looks.

Ananya Panday looked hot in her mirchi tank top worth Rs 4,300. Featuring spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline, her choice of top was perfect to keep up with the casual and party vibes. The interesting part of her pick was those chili prints that gave a unique touch to her appearance.

She paired her white tank top with a Zella mini skirt, the cost of which is Rs 19,000. Her mini skirt featured shiny silver work extended all over her bottom, giving an unavoidable sparkle to her appearance.

Her accessories were stud earrings, multi-layered bracelets, and rings, perfect for keeping the focus on her outfits. For her makeup, she opted for subtle dark eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, and glossy lipstick. Her hair styled in a side partition exuded effortless charm.

On the other hand, the young trendsetter Suhana Khan is surely the girls’ girl. For her get-together with her friends, she was seen in an all-white ensemble. The young starlet was wearing an optic white shiny crinoline dress. And the cost of the same might surprise you. It’s worth Rs 2,43,012! Looking at the details of her outfit, it featured sleeveless details, a scooped neckline, and silver vertical linings.

Cinchet at the waist and flowy at the bottom, her dress was the perfect blend of style and comfort. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal with a delicate neckpiece and bracelet.

Just like her outfit, her makeup game was on point as well. She enhanced her appearance with rosy cheeks, kajal, and nude lipstick. Her hair styled in the middle partition and kept open was perfect for some effortless vibe.

Finally, let’s shift our focus to Navya Nandna. Navya Nanda, a perfect example of beauty with brains, was wearing a bold and classy bodycon dress. It featured a strapless design and fitted bodice that hugged her curves from all the right angles.

For accessories, she keeps it subtle with a delicate neckpiece and a bracelet. Her choice of minimal accessories shows that she’s all about low-key vibes. Moreover, she elevated her look with the perfectly blended blush, eyeshadow, defined brows, and nude lipstick, perfect to keep us stuck on admiring this beauty.

At last, as a final touch, just like Ananya and Suhana, she loved to embrace effortless charm and thus kept her hair open, letting them flow naturally.

The Awesome threesome Ananya, Suhana, and Navya dropped some major fashion inspiration that you can try on for your next girls’ night. So, buckle up guys, it’s time to make your girl’s night Bollywood-coded by getting inspired by your favorite young trendsetter.

