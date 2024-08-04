Kriti Sanon slays in a butter-yellow flowy dress serving major vacation fashion inspo; we're taking notes

When it comes to fashion, Kriti Sanon has been proving herself to be the fashionista of the industry. From her collection of lehengas and looking like an Indian princess to slaying bodysuits and mini dresses - she can pull it off like a pro. Kriti has an aura and a style sense that makes her unique among the others.

On Friendships’ Day, Kriti shared a post dedicated to her sister Nupur Sanon. In the post, she added a series of pictures from their vacation. However, what caught our eyes was her on-point style game. The relaxed outfits gave beachy vibes, and if you’re planning your next trip soon, take cues from the actress herself.

Kriti Sanon in a butter-yellow dress

In the third photo from the carousel, Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a butter-yellow dress with ruched waistline detailing, a casual thigh-slit, and a halter-neck with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a neon yellow bralette underneath the outfit.

The Mimi actress completed the look with a big hat, sunnies, flats, and a scrunchie tied up in her hand. She accessorized it with a pair of golden hoops, lots of sunscreen, and nude brown lip shade. Her sister Nupur was standing by her side in a blue and black pretty flare short dress.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon in an unique co-ord set

In the first picture, Kriti and Nupur can be seen posing for the camera carefree. In the photo, the Bhediya actress wore a red and blue printed co-ord set, including a halter-neck bodysuit and shorts. She added statement earrings and a stack of bangles, along with sunnies to complete the look.

On the other hand, Nupur looked super summer-friendly in a blue bralette paired with a crocheted jacket and shorts.

Kriti Sanon slays in crochet dress

While it’s necessary to find comfy and casual fits to wear on a trip, it is also absolutely important to wear something extravagant and make it a point that it is a vacation. In one of the pictures from the post, Kriti and Nupur can be seen twinning in crochet dress.

While Kriti Sanon wore a beige and pink combination crochet dress, Nupur opted for a blue combo. The actress went with a little bit of makeup, and completed the look with flats. To accentuate it, she wore a pair of statement danglers, a layered neckpiece, and a stack of bangles.

Advertisement

Well, Kriti Sanon’s travel fashion is a perfect lookbook for anyone of us to follow and achieve it on our next trip. Among the three of them, which one did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood divas who showed us how to pull off silver sarees and shelled out major festival fashion inspo