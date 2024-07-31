Kriti Sanon drops Greece vacay PICS with sister Nupur and others; fans speculate her rumored beau Kabir Bahia is photographer

Kriti Sanon recently celebrated her 34th birthday in Greece surrounded by her sister Nupur Sanon, and other friends. A few days ago, pictures of the actress with her rumored beau Kabir Bahia from Greece vacation surfaced on social media and fans naturally speculated that they both celebrated the actress's birthday together.

Now, a while ago, Kriti shared a series of pictures from Greece and fans said that Kabir clicked the photos.

Kriti Sanon's fun vacay in Greece with sister Nupur

On July 31, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account and shared several pictures from her Greece vacation featuring her sister Nupur Sanon.

In the first image, the sister duo can be seen posing together. One of the frames also showed the actress having a fun time with her friends. The other pictures gave a peek into her wonderful Greece vacation.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti added sun, beach, bikini, Greece flag, and friends emojis and wrote, "My kinda vibe (butterfly) My people (blue heart)"

Have a look:

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, "Meanwhile Kabir (red heart) clicking Kriti's pics (heart-eye emoji)."

Another fan commented, "Yaar kabir was wearing the same black black struck that he posted on his story." A third fan wrote, :5th one is so aesthetically stunning shot." Others also praised Kriti's post and dropped red hearts.

Take a look:

Kriti Sanon and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia celebrate actress' birthday in Greece

Many photos and a video have gone viral where Kriti Sanon can be seen enjoying a vacation on Greek island Mykonos. On Reddit, some photos have surfaced where the actress is seen with her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. For the unversed, Kabir is a UK-based businessman.

Meanwhile, Kabir also posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram story but did not tag Kriti.

On July 28, the Mimi actress took to Instagram and shared a picture from her recent birthday celebration. In the photo, the National Award winner was seen making a wish as a cake was placed in front of her.

Extending her thanks to everyone, Kriti captioned her post, “Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes.. Love and Gratitude in my heart. #blessed.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti will be seen in Do Patti co-starring Kajol. The film will be released in 2024.

