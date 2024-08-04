Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood divas who showed us how to pull off silver sarees and shelled out major festival fashion inspo

Navaratri, Diwali, and other festivals are a few months away. While we are still deciding what to wear and how to style our outfits, if you already have a silver saree in your wardrobe, then look at these 5 actresses - Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, who are here to share their fashion tips with you.

A saree definitely adds more femininity and elegance to a woman’s look. Styling a saree can be fun as it can be draped any way based on one's personality. Our Bollywood divas have often flaunted their beauty in a saree. Among them, Janhvi, Alia, Shilpa Shetty, and others have been on the front to drape a saree more than often. So, without any delay, let's take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor in a shimmery silver saree

Janhvi Kapoor looked glamorous in a shimmery silver saree from Itrh's collection. She paired the sequined ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse, a pair of chandbali jhumkas, and a few rings. You can also achieve this monochromatic look and accentuate it with bold winged and kohled eyes, false lashes, shiny highlighter, and brown lip shade like Janhvi.

Shilpa Shetty in blingy saree

Shilpa Shetty is known for her classy fashion sense. She once wore a shiny ready-made saree with a tube-like blouse featuring noodle straps. The ruched detailing in the waist and the thigh-baring slit added an edge to the whole look. The actress draped the pallu over her hand and accessorized her look with drop earrings and a stack of bracelets. The glam makeover completed the whole look. This look can easily be slayed if you have a ready-to-wear saree.

Madhuri Dixit in silver saree

Her grace, her beauty - everything is at par! Yes, we are talking about Madhuri Dixit. She knows what looks best on her and follows that while dressing up. The Dhak-Dhak girl loves sarees and one of the turning looks was in a sequined silver saree from the Manish Malhotra. She completed the look with a dewy makeup and accessorized the look with a polki jewelry set.

Disha Patani in ready-to-wear saree

Disha Patani has a style of her own. Once she wore a ready-made mermaid-style silver drape with a sleeveless blouse and looked gorgeous as ever. The sequined detailing and intricate pattern in Ritika Mirchandani's saree made her figure look stunning. She completed the attire with a bracelet and danglers.

Alia Bhatt in a statement saree

Alia Bhatt donned a pleated muddy grey saree with a floral embellished tube blouse. She accentuated the look with a choker, ear studs and a bracelet. The actress completed the getup with muted makeup and a sleek middle-parted bun.

Well, if you need fashion inspo, then these are the few actresses who slayed silver sarees like a pro. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

