Lehenga or saree? Get inspired by Nysa Devgan’s two stunning ethnic red outfits for the ultimate bridesmaid look

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood’s beloved couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, may not have made her screen debut yet. Still, she’s already established herself as a fashion icon off-screen. Known for her striking style and presence, Nysa’s appearances quickly made waves on the internet, whether at parties or family events. Her fashion sense, particularly her adeptness with ethnic wear, makes her an excellent source of inspiration for bridesmaids or anyone attending a wedding.

Nysa Devgan proved that ‘desi’ and ‘western’ attire is not a problem, but her recent ethnic wear choices particularly stood out. Her gorgeous red outfits in particular have now become the new benchmark for fashion enthusiasts wanting to make a statement at weddings.

Red is said to have ties with weddings, and indeed it means prosperity or even good luck in most cultures. Speaking of red, Nysa succeeded in creating two gorgeous looks, which met the essence of this bright shade and gave the bridesmaids and guests sufficient ideas. Let’s take a closer look at her two red outfits.

Nysa Devgan’s red saree

For a recent wedding, Nysa picked a red saree from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta. Her saree is crafted from organza and silk which gives it a soft feel. Her bright red saree is adorned with detailed hand embroidery which gives it texture and the mirror embellishments which run along the border of the saree, give it a sparkling touch, making her saree truly a standout piece.

At the bottom of the saree, there is a three-tier ruffle detail which adds a flair and modern twist while also maintaining traditional charm. The star kid paired the saree with a matching bralette style blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, creating a cohesive look.

If you are looking for something that is both modern and traditional, her saree is a stunning example of that and also it offers excellent cues for anyone preparing for a special occasion, whether it's a wedding or another festive event.

Nysa Devgan’s red lehenga

For another wedding in the past, Nysa opted for a red lehenga from the shelves of Anita Dongre. Her vivid cherry red lehenga is a festive classic and will make sure that you remain the center of attention at every event.

Her monochrome lehenga featured a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a similar skirt and a dupatta which she draped on her shoulders. Her lehenga has intricate embroidery all over which adds texture and also gives a cohesive look.

Her red lehenga serves as a perfect guide for anyone looking to shine bright at any wedding or festive celebration, proving that the right outfit and styling can make you stand out from the rest.

Nysa Devgan and her outfits display how ethnic wear is not only glamorous but trendy too. Her red ethnic wear is not only stylish but also a reflection of her fashion prowess. Whether you’re charged with the responsibility of being a bridesmaid or you are just attending a wedding, take tips from Nysa’s red outfits to turn heads at any event.

