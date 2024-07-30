Mira Rajput brings vibrant energy to Taylor Swift's concert in her orange co-ord set layered with denim jacket

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput once again proves she’s not just a style icon but also a mommy who can have the best of both worlds. Recently, she attended a Taylor Swift concert with her daughter and it was not only an amazing family time but also a fashion moment worth noting.

Mira took to social media to share glimpses of her outfit from the highly anticipated concert, and she did not disappoint us. Her outfit was chic and trendy, making it an ideal inspiration for anyone planning to attend a concert. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mira Kapoor’s concert outfit

Mira donned an eye-catching orange co-ord set that was both fashionable and fun. Her pants featured a stunning ombre effect with shades transitioning from deep orange to peach to golden hues, adorned with matching orange pockets. This gradient effect added a visual interest to her outfit.

The co-ord set was complemented with an orange top which had criss-cross details in the front to give it a fashionable touch. For additional layering, she threw on a short denim jacket with a buttoned front and collars. This bright orange jacket was layered perfectly on the outfit, as it offered a cool contrast to the brighter color and also brought a relaxed vibe to the outfit.

Mira’s outfit is appropriate for a concert because bright colors make her stand out from the rest of the crowd and also fit the theme of a concert.

Mira Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Mira opted for minimal accessories to keep the focus on her orange fit. She paired the look with white sneakers, ensuring comfort. Her choice of accessories featured dainty orange hoops which were in sync with her outfit and remained understated.

Mrs. Kapoor kept her make-up fresh and glowing, with a radiant base, subtle blush, and nude lips. Her hair was left open, giving a relaxed vibe that complemented her concert look.

Mira’s outfit is a perfect example of how to combine trendy pieces without compromising comfort. Take a cue from her outfit for a stylish and fun approach.

