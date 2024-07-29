Nysa Devgan, the Gen Z sensation, is rapidly making a name for herself as a style icon. From effortlessly chic western wear to glamorous ethnic ensembles, she’s made a pretty visible case for her versatility time and again.

Her recent stunning appearance in a saree at a wedding has once again captured hearts and turned heads. Her incomparable ethnic ensemble was just all things amazing and alluring. We’re totally FLOORED by her style.

So, why don’t we delve into Nysa Devgan's elegant look and uncover some wedding guest-appropriate fashion inspiration for divas around the globe?

Nysa Devgan’s classy red ethnic ensemble:

When it comes to serving fashion perfection with a side of ethnic elegance, nobody does it quite as amazingly as Nysa Devgan. Radhika Mehra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved fashion stylists, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of Nysa in a stylish look that was no exception. Kajol Devgan’s daughter’s wedding-ready ensemble was just all things perfection.

The classy look featured an incredible red saree that looked fabulous on the diva. The luxurious organza drape was crafted by none other than one of B-town’s favorite designers, Arpita Mehta. It also came with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 1,65,000. The vibrant and passionate hue of the piece literally made Ajay Devgn’s daughter’s complexion pop and glow.

The well-crafted masterpiece also had a silk base, which was heavily laden with intricate hand embroidery and delicate but gorgeous mirror embellishments on the border. It also had a three-tiered ruffled design at the bottom, which spelled all things awesome. But, what made her gasp-worthy saree truly stand out was the way Nysa draped it around her oh-so-enviable frame with elegance.

Devgan also paired the six yards of elegance with a matching bralette-like blouse with a deep and oh-so-alluring sweetheart neckline, and sleek straps added a ravishing touch to it. The incomparably gorgeous embellishments on the blouse were also pure perfection at play. Nysa completed her look with matching heels, giving a well-thought-out appeal to her look.

Nysa Devgan’s accessories and glam:

Coming to her accessories game, Nysa took the maximalist approach. She accessorized her ethnic pick with oversized silver statement-worthy earrings, an incredibly pretty layered necklace, and matching red bangles on her wrist. These classy choices added some sparkle to her look without actually stealing attention.

Talking about her makeup, Devgan went with a rather radiant base. She defined her eyes with nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, perfectly filled eyebrows, and volumizing mascara. She also added a pop of color with blushed cheeks and highlighters. She also completed the look with a glossy, nude lipstick that simply slayed.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Nysa’s hairstyle. She left her luscious locks open and styled them into soft curls with a middle parting. This allowed her dark tresses to cascade down her shoulders while framing her gorgeous face.

So, what did you think of Nysa Devgan’s look? Would you like to wear something like this for the wedding season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

