Namrata Shirodkar sets queen vibes in Rs 2,59,800 purple chanderi anarkali set; look decoded

The wedding season is at an all-time high, and Namrata Shirodkar is our guiding force. In her latest look, she aced the desi-core with a sartorial flair. She took to Instagram to share pictures of herself looking like royalty in a purple Anarkali set, further revealing it as her ‘forever aesthetic,’ and we are here for it!

Namrata has given us the perfect inspiration on what to wear to the upcoming winter weddings to keep us warm and dazzling. The former renowned actor looks like a Maharani in a magnificent deep purple Anarkali set by celebrated designer Jayanti Reddy. The Anarkali set priced at Rs. 2,59,800 is an inspiration if you are looking for a Hyderabadi aesthetic paired with shimmering accents. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu’s wife ditched a dupatta for a saree, and it’s a unique combo that one can try this wedding season.

The Anarkali flaunted a classic high round neckline, adding to the allure of the ensemble. Made out of Chanderi silk, the full churidar-style sleeves and the embroidered banarasi saree featuring silver-gold zardozi work and intricate floral embroidery details kept the look compact yet regal. The draped saree went well with the floor-grazing, voluminous Anarkali. The saree was pleated and cinched on the waist using a matching belt, enhancing the structure of the silhouette.

Former Miss India knows how to move steadfastly on the season's monochromatic trends. Not only that, the look is taken up by a notch with some jaw-dropping jewelry. Styled by Nithisha Sriram, who went all-out with the accessories and chose a multi-layered maharani necklace, an encrusted choker, an extravagant nose ring, a Maang Tikka, and stud earrings. Right from the white pearls to emerald, gold, and Kundan jewelry, Namrata Shirodkar looked like she walked straight out of a royal painting.

Coming to her hair and makeup, it gave absolute meaning to the regal element in Namarata's OOTD. Makeup artist Tanuja Rajapathruni aced the perfect bronzed and beaming look with brown and blue eyeshadow on the lids, dramatic lashes, and a contoured face. She styled her hair in a low and sleek center-parted bun. The look was brought together with a bindi matching the hues of the ensemble.

This look is proof that all you need this festive season is a vibrant-colored Anarkali, a beautiful saree or dupatta, and some statement jewelry to amp up any ethnic outfit and look like a royal Indian queen.

