Mahesh Babu wanted a 'non-working wife': 3 Lesser known facts about his marriage with Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni are undoubtedly the most enigmatic couple in the film industry. They met each other on the sets of their Telugu film Vamsi and dated for almost 5 years before they decided to get married. As described by Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu was very vulnerable, innocent and polite when they met each other for the first time. 18 years together and nothing has changed! Mahesh Babu and Namrata are truly and madly in love with each other and have been giving marriage goals to millennials. The mushy pictures and heart-melting notes for each other on Instagram leave us in complete awe. While they are making us swoon over their 'match made in heaven' chemistry, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about their marriage that will make you believe how 'sacrificing' and 'understanding' can make a relationship even stronger.

Mahesh and Namrata complement each other effortlessly in looks but on a higher level, they equally let each other take centre stage. Did you know Namrata Shirodkar, the former actress takes all the responsibility of running her superstar husband Mahesh Babu's production house, his interviews, brand calls and more? One day, I broke down when I felt I could not do it- Namrata Namrata learnt Telugu for Mahesh Babu after marriage since his fans in Hyderabad and all over look up to him so much. She even got a tutor initially and now, she speaks fluent Telugu and interacts with the staff in the same language. "One day, I broke down when I felt I could not do it. That was when Mahesh asked me to stop stressing and begin by speaking to the staff,” Namrata had revealed during one of the interviews with Hello Magazine. Mahesh Babu loves travelling with his wife and children- Sitara Gautam and plans family holidays in every two months when not shooting for the film. Mahesh is known as a superstar by his fans but the actor has always credited Namrata for keeping him grounded. "Outside, I may be a big star, but at home, I’m just a husband. My wife keeps me grounded, and my kids treat me like a regular dad," MB said in an old interview.