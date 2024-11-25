Radhika Merchant’s pastel-hued Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is a perfect mix of glam and modernity; A winning look for bridesmaids

A straight-up stunning lehenga that fits like a glove— is the biggest essential for any lehenga-loving girl and surely, Radhika Merchant is the happiest. Radhika was all set to take up her bridesmaid duty, wearing a gorgeous pastel lehenga. With the pastel hue, and intricate embroidery she looked like she just stepped out of a fairytale, and that’s what we love about it. Let’s take a closer look.

For a wedding celebration, Radhika Merchant decided to wear a traditional lehenga from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her outfit was a beautiful combination of pastel blue, white, and pink, and the hint of silver work added all the right feels. The intricate detailing embroidery all over the lehenga is perfectly noticeable, and we must say it’s definitely a WOW addition.

First, let's take a closer look at her blouse. Her blouse design is a traditional piece with short sleeves, a deep neckline, and intricate embroidery is a pure masterpiece that we can’t get enough of. Creating a well-coordinated look, Radhika decided to pair her blouse with the matching lehenga. By just looking at the lining details of pink, white, and blue, we can say that her lehenga is made with the utmost perfection.

The hemline is just so awesome. Along with the horizontal layers of pink and blue, it has that silver sparkling work that can steal all the spotlight. The floor-length lehenga with pure embroidery is enough to make this look like my dream outfit.

Not only to her blouse and lehenga but Rashika also brought the traditional charm to her dupatta style. Instead of some fancy style, The Ambani bahu decided to style her dupatta traditionally, keep the pallu on one shoulder, and tuck the other side at her waist. Keeping it hanging loosely, and keeping it light on her arm, the dupatta added an understated charm to her wedding look.

And just like her outfit, we must say that her accessories are DAMN gorgeous. She added a charm of diamond and pearl choker necklace and a long necklace. Her earrings and maang tikka definitely played their role of adding elegant, and timeless appeal. Moreover, her accessories didn’t end there. She even wore diamond bangles and rings elevating the overall vibe of her look.

For makeup, she went for a natural base and added a glamorous touch of subtle pink eyeshadow accentuated with black eyeliner, kajal, and long lashes. The addition of perfectly blended blush and pink lipstick made sure that the traditional vibes were fully incorporated.

With the neat bun hairstyle and round silver bindi, Radhika completed the wedding look with the perfect balance of glam, and modernity.

Just like Radhika, if you're also going to attend your best friend's wedding then here’s a cheat code: a traditional outfit, statement accessories, and minimal makeup are all you need for a perfect look.

