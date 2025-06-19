‘Wouldn’t exchange kisses’: When Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar refused to do bold scenes

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar stand as one of the power couples of Telugu cinema. Mahesh is one of the most sought-after actors among his contemporaries; his wife, a former Bollywood actress, has long since retired from cinema.

While Namrata had revealed that her decision to quit films was something her husband wanted, the diva did once open up on avoiding certain kinds of scenes whilst she was still working.

Namrata Shirodkar revealed turning down bold scenes even before marriage

It was in 2005 when Namrata Shirodkar stepped down from the world of films, since her husband, Mahesh Babu, did not want a working spouse.

However, right before that, in a 2004 interview with Rediff, the former actress spoke about why she turned down even bigger film offers, as those would have required her to do certain bold scenes.

She tagged herself as not desperate and added that she came from a very secure background. In her words, “I am not comfortable doing such stuff. I wouldn’t exchange kisses or make love on screen. I am not desperate. Thanks to the Almighty, I come from a secure background."

Why did Namrata sign fewer projects leading up to her exit from films?

In the same interview, the star wife opened up about why she was consciously choosing to do fewer films at that point in time and was highly selective about what she wished to do.

Namrata explained, “I get several offers, but have refused most. I am making a conscious effort to ensure that my acting potential gets tapped in every project I do. I would love to do only one film a year. If you see my career graph, you’ll see that I have never exceeded two films in a year. So why now?"

Namrata Shirodkar’s life after films

Fast forward to now, Namrata is happily settled with Mahesh Babu, and the couple is blessed with two kids, Gautham and Sitara. The diva maintains an active social media presence, frequently sharing glimpses of her life.

While she is no longer associated with film work, Namrata Shirodkar continues to be a part of the business domain, where she serves as a co-founder of AMB Cinemas alongside her husband, Mahesh.

