Katy Perry's Custom Designer Astronaut Suit for Space Flight REVEALED; Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King Flaunt Fits

Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, and Gayle King are preparing to make history with Blue Origin’s first all-female space mission, scheduled for launch on Monday, April 14, at around 9:30 a.m. ET. They’ll be joined by NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

Advertisement

This mission marks a significant moment for Jeff Bezos’ space company, and it’s drawing attention not just for the flight but also for the specially designed suits worn by the crew.

For this historic flight, the women will wear astronaut suits custom-designed by Monse, the fashion brand led by co-founders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Lauren Sánchez partnered with the designers in late 2024 to start the process of designing the suits.

“Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man,” Sánchez told The New York Times. “That is no longer the case.” Instead, each suit was created using a 3-D body scan to make sure it fits each person perfectly.

The suits are made from flame-resistant stretch neoprene and include features like calf zippers to create a flared leg. Sánchez called the final design elegant and added, “They also bring a little spice to space.”

Advertisement

Designer Fernando Garcia shared that the Monse team aimed to keep the suits stylish yet simple. He said they wanted to embrace a minimalist look while also adding something with a bit of edge.

The design team drew inspiration from motocross outfits and ski suits. Garcia joked with Lauren Sánchez during the design process that he had considered adding a corset to her suit, knowing she wouldn’t have minded.

Sánchez laughed and agreed that she probably would have gone for it. Despite the focus on fashion, functionality remained a top priority. Sánchez recalled testing early prototypes by stretching and doing back bends to ensure the suits wouldn’t split during the flight.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Sends Out One Last Message Before Flying Off to Space Aboard Blue Origin Mission; Check What It Is