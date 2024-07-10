Priyamani vs Parineeti Chopra fashion face-off: Who slayed the color block saree worth Rs 29,999?

Another day, with another star-twinning moment! Celebrities have a myriad of designers, fabrics, and outfits to cherry-pick among, but inevitably, some turn out wearing the same style statement. For the classic comparison contest - Who Wore It Better? - we love to pit one celebrity against another, especially when they wear the same attire!

After all, they are just like us, regular folks, whether scrolling through social media or accidentally or fervently matching ensembles. The same scenario happened with the two happening divas - Priyamani and Parineeti Chopra. We leave it to you to pick who wore it best!

Shriya Khanna’s monochrome saree with floral embroidery ft. Parineeti

A few months back, Parineeti Chopra wore a statement-making color block saree with embroidered lilies at The Great Indian Kapil Show featured on Netflix. She was chaperoned by Chamkila movie counterparts Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali. She appeared stunningly graceful in the viscose satin half-and-half saree with a high-neck, puff-sleeved blouse. The shell fabric made her look comfortable, stylish, and ethereal - all at once!

Parineeti had the Lob haircut, which let her wavy tresses freefall and feels lightweight in the saree attire. Her makeup consisted of smokey warm eyes, sharp-straight cut eyebrows, and nude brown lips.

The actress went for minimal jewelry with small glass earrings and her wedding ring to add a touch of timeless elegance. The photoshoot done by Ajay Kadam had a ruffled, light turquoise-green backdrop to highlight the Kesari actress’ beautifully woven black and white saree.

Color block saree with detailed cutwork embroidery ft. Priyamani

Priya Mani Raj is a celebrated South Indian film industry actress with many talents across Pan-India cinema. Her poonam-ki-chand-ko moves still resonate with every Chennai Express fan even today. The 'powerhouse performer' has traveled a long way, from dancing numbers to starring opposite Ajay Devgan in Maidan.

Priyamani shares a common thread (fondness for sarees) with her cousin, Vidya Balan. She represented various saree brands, like Kanchipuram Silks, Erode Silks, and Lakshmi Silks, earlier in her modeling days. Lately, she sported a stunning fire brick and white color block saree with embellished lilies similar to what Parineeti Chopra wore a few months back!

The National Film Award winner looked ravishing in a white and falu red saree with floral embellishments, a white high-neck, puff-sleeved blouse, and a black pallu with contrasting burgundy lilies needlecraft. The gala ensemble fit perfectly with her subtle makeup, reddish-brown lenses, sharp eyebrows, kohl-laden innocent eyes, gray eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

Adding to the saree’s galaxy look, Prachiyettan and the Saint-actress adorned her hand with 3 black-and-white-beaded kadas and a wedding ring, and ears with black-beaded, big-round-shaped stud earrings. The photoshoot done by Sri Hari had a crisp, dark turquoise-green backdrop to highlight The Family Man fame's vampire-ish black and red saree.

You pick, you choose, you decide

The first thought that came to our heads looking at Priyamani’s saree was - we want something like this! We’re totally obsessed with the crimson floral saree!

A fashion face-off seems tricky because these two beauties wore an on-point gala-worthy saree with intricate lily embroidery and were accessorized by subtle makeup and minimal jewelry. Both showcased their radiant beauties with absolute glam, hundred-percent charm, and zero flaws.

Their common element rouses vibes for gala nights, late-night shows, celebration parties, movie premiere nights, and so many more such sparkling events. Whether it is Parineeti’s effortless haute couture or Priyamani’s luxurious avant-garde, both turned heads wherever they were present!

Get a hold of this ethnic yet modern nine yards of pure grace and slay as much as both of these elegant B-town goddesses. But before you take off, enlighten us with ‘who wore it best’ in the comments!

