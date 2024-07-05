5 times Vidya Balan showed us how to pull off lightweight sarees in style

Nothing makes an Indian woman happy as much as wearing six yards of pure grace, and it's unquestionable for Vidya Balan, too. She carries lightweight, art silk, lehriya, chanderi silk, chiffon silk, georgette silk, cotton silk, kanjipuram, jamdani, shibori, or floral sarees with sheer elegance and the innocence of her character showcased in her first Bollywood movie, Parineeta.

The Queen of Unconventional Roles is the perfect example of how to rock a saree as your go-to office outfit. Reason: office-goers have no time to think about which saree to wear, and looking at Vidya's choice of sarees, it seems like they can carry it throughout a tiresome working day with absolute sophistication and sheer dignity.

Vidya Balan in elegant bottle green and red cotton silk saree

Originating from a South Indian background, ethnic traditionality is ingrained immensely in the Shakuntala Devi fame actress. She loves to dress in her roots, unlike most who run away from their roots to welcome new or foreign roots. She wears a simple bottle green saree with a contrasting red classic blouse design.

This saree can be worn for a pooja ceremony, a housewarming ceremony, or attending a marriage. Her makeup is minimal, with a small South Indian black bindi. With big round gold earrings and single golden bangles on each hand, her saree looks complete.

Advertisement

Vidya in red extravagant jacquard saree

Vidya decorates her red bridal-type saree attire with golden jhumkas ( what jhumka ?) and opts out of necklaces to leave all the focus on her sarees. The saree has a rich-embroidered pallu with a matching-border plain red blouse. She reminds us of newly married Sonakshi Sinha’s bridal saree. This saree perfectly fits teej, karvachauth, bridal reception, etc.

Vidya in white handpainted mulmul cotton saree

Vidya adorns Darbhanga’s Geetanjali Boutique’s hand-embroidered white saree with a multi-colored border and red classic blouse. Big-wide, oxidized jhumkas highly compliment her saree. She completed the look with neutral makeup and a red bindi.

Vidya in mustard cotton saree

Yet again, go for local is Vidya’s anthem. She shines like the setting sun of a beautiful evening in Yuti’s Handloom. For a plain mustard saree, she complements it with a multi-colored, full-sleeved, deep-neck blouse. She left her hair open with light makeup and no jewelry. Be it a close-knit ceremony, movie premiere night, or cocktail party, this lightweight saree is one of the finest go-to choices for women of all ages! Young or old, it does not matter! It weighs light and can be worn throughout the day, which is all that matters!

Advertisement

Vidya in a black saree

Vidya dazzles in black, golden, and copper red saree. Vidya Balan is obsessed with a full-sleeved blouse; this look is proof. The stunner accessorized the look with oxidized silver jhumkas. Here, she sports a sleek bun with minimal makeup.

Most women love to embrace the saree as a symbol of India's wealthy culture. But the Paa actress gives us the warmth, assurance, and certainty of draping it with copious comfort and absolute finesse. Balan knows how to turn heads in a saree, and she has managed to carry it equally with grace! Confidence, elegance, innocence, and a little bit of grace?

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor to Disha Patani: 5 times Bollywood divas flaunted their love for THIS trendiest accessory